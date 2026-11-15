Columbia’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned pro or just getting started. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: GEA Group

GEA Group Location: Columbia, MD (hybrid; current policy 2 days office / 3 days home)

(hybrid; current policy 2 days office / 3 days home) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay range TBA; may include bonus/equity)

Lead process design and project work for evaporation and crystallization systems serving chemical, food, and pharma clients. This role is heavy on technical leadership and client interaction, with strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 7% 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement) and about 10–20% travel.

Employer: Pennoni

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run survey operations for a busy consulting firm, overseeing boundary, land title, topo, and construction surveys. You’ll manage crews, lead client relationships, and help grow Pennoni’s Maryland survey practice while using modern tools like GPS, robotic total stations, and CADD.

Employer: TAP Engineering

Location: Columbia, MD (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Salary: $18–$28/hour

Hands-on shop and lab role for a current ME student who likes to build and test real hardware. You’ll design fixtures in SolidWorks, 3D print and assemble parts, support vibration and environmental tests, and help bring electronics test setups from sketch to working hardware.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.