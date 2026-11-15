There are some handy free items up for grabs around Columbia and nearby Clarksville. If you need home basics, kids’ clothes, or craft supplies, this week has a nice mix.

Item: LED video conference lights for remote work and live streaming

Details: Includes on-camera video lights for self-broadcasting, video calls, and streaming setups.

Condition: Not stated, but described as ready for video conferencing and remote working.

Location: Enclave at River Hill, Clarksville, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: White bed skirt

Details: Clean white bed skirt, described as in good condition and unused. Great for a simple, neat look in the bedroom.

Location: Enclave at River Hill, Clarksville, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Marbrasse desk organizer

Details: Multi-functional organizer with compartments for pens, notepads, and other office supplies. Good for a home office or kids’ homework station.

Location: Enclave at River Hill, Clarksville, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: O-Cedar mop bucket with wringer

Details: Bucket includes a wringer, designed for more efficient floor cleaning. Handy if you’re setting up a new place or upgrading old cleaning gear.

Location: Enclave at River Hill, Clarksville, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Cardstock value pack

Details: 50 sheets of assorted cardstock in “seaside fashion” colors. Great for arts and crafts, school projects, card making, and more. Listing also notes plus arts and crafts cardstock, so there may be extra pieces included.

Location: Enclave at River Hill, Clarksville, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Shreem Linen college dorm bed skirt

Details: Smooth microfiber fabric with split corners. Listed as available in all sizes and colors (check the post for what’s actually on hand). Good for dorm rooms or any bed where you want to hide storage underneath.

Location: Enclave at River Hill, Clarksville, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Hummingbird feeder + Pennington Ultra Electro-Nectar

Details: Feeder has 4 nectar ports and a 2-part base that’s easy to clean. Comes with Electro-Nectar to get you started.

Pickup note: Porch pick up ASAP — they want it gone quickly.

Location: Enclave at River Hill, Clarksville, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Pink car seat + 3 bags of clothes and sneakers

Details:

Clothes: Girls size 2–6 , boys small/medium/large , and some women’s medium items

, , and some items Also includes a few pairs of sneakers

Pink car seat included (no safety details given; check expiration and condition yourself before use)

Pickup note: Must pick up and respond quickly. Poster will put the bags outside for you.

Location: Phelps Luck, Columbia, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Lifesling 2 overboard rescue system

Details: Comes with instructions and is meant for boating safety. Described as never used and inspected for serviceability. The storage bag has sun/UV damage, but the rescue system itself is in good condition.

Location: W Running Brook Road, Columbia, MD 21044 (Running Brook area)

Source: nextdoor.com

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If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Columbia and Clarksville tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.