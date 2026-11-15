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🎁 Community Freebies Around Columbia — Useful Finds & More
There are some handy free items up for grabs around Columbia and nearby Clarksville. If you need home basics, kids’ clothes, or craft supplies, this week has a nice mix.
Video Conference Lights
Item: LED video conference lights for remote work and live streaming
Details: Includes on-camera video lights for self-broadcasting, video calls, and streaming setups.
Condition: Not stated, but described as ready for video conferencing and remote working.
Location: Enclave at River Hill, Clarksville, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White Bed Skirt
Item: White bed skirt
Details: Clean white bed skirt, described as in good condition and unused. Great for a simple, neat look in the bedroom.
Location: Enclave at River Hill, Clarksville, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Marbrasse Desk Organizer
Item: Marbrasse desk organizer
Details: Multi-functional organizer with compartments for pens, notepads, and other office supplies. Good for a home office or kids’ homework station.
Location: Enclave at River Hill, Clarksville, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
O-Cedar Mop Bucket
Item: O-Cedar mop bucket with wringer
Details: Bucket includes a wringer, designed for more efficient floor cleaning. Handy if you’re setting up a new place or upgrading old cleaning gear.
Location: Enclave at River Hill, Clarksville, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Seaside Fashion Colors Cardstock Value Pack
Item: Cardstock value pack
Details: 50 sheets of assorted cardstock in “seaside fashion” colors. Great for arts and crafts, school projects, card making, and more. Listing also notes plus arts and crafts cardstock, so there may be extra pieces included.
Location: Enclave at River Hill, Clarksville, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Shreem Linen College Dorm Bed Skirt
Item: Shreem Linen college dorm bed skirt
Details: Smooth microfiber fabric with split corners. Listed as available in all sizes and colors (check the post for what’s actually on hand). Good for dorm rooms or any bed where you want to hide storage underneath.
Location: Enclave at River Hill, Clarksville, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Hummingbird Feeder with Electro-Nectar
Item: Hummingbird feeder + Pennington Ultra Electro-Nectar
Details: Feeder has 4 nectar ports and a 2-part base that’s easy to clean. Comes with Electro-Nectar to get you started.
Pickup note: Porch pick up ASAP — they want it gone quickly.
Location: Enclave at River Hill, Clarksville, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Car Seat and Clothes
Item: Pink car seat + 3 bags of clothes and sneakers
Details:
- Clothes: Girls size 2–6, boys small/medium/large, and some women’s medium items
- Also includes a few pairs of sneakers
- Pink car seat included (no safety details given; check expiration and condition yourself before use)
Pickup note: Must pick up and respond quickly. Poster will put the bags outside for you.
Location: Phelps Luck, Columbia, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Lifesling 2 Overboard Rescue System
Item: Lifesling 2 overboard rescue system
Details: Comes with instructions and is meant for boating safety. Described as never used and inspected for serviceability. The storage bag has sun/UV damage, but the rescue system itself is in good condition.
Location: W Running Brook Road, Columbia, MD 21044 (Running Brook area)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Columbia and Clarksville tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.