Columbia’s retail scene is busy and hiring, with solid options if you like helping customers or keeping stores running smoothly. Here are a few good picks with clear pay and benefits.

Employer: Macy's

Macy's Location: Mall in Columbia, Columbia, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for sales commission and performance incentives)

Help shoppers find the right makeup and skincare, do demos, and build a loyal client base in the prestige beauty area. This is a good fit if you love beauty trends, enjoy talking with people, and want access to merchandise discounts, PTO, 401(k) match, and health benefits.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.75–$25.40/hour (based on experience)

Work the seafood counter, keep displays fresh, answer customer questions, and help with stocking and cleaning. Great if you want steady hours, like working in a fast-paced grocery setting, and want access to store discounts, PTO, and Whole Foods “Whole Benefits.”

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Location: 8855 McGaw Road, Columbia, MD

Type: Part-time (overnight, includes weekends)

(overnight, includes weekends) Starting Pay: $17–$17.50/hour

Keep shelves stocked and organized while most shoppers are asleep, with a focus on safety and cleanliness. Ideal if you prefer overnight shifts, want a stable grocery job, and like the sound of PTO, premium pay on Sundays/holidays, 401(k) match, and health benefits.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in Columbia tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.