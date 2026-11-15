Columbia’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, clean energy, and government operations. If you’ve got management chops, there are some strong options here with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: ARCO a Family of Construction Companies

ARCO a Family of Construction Companies Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead design/build projects from concept to completion with full profit and performance responsibility. This role stands out for its performance-based bonuses, profit sharing, 401k, paid sabbatical every 5 years, and strong growth path for project managers.

Employer: EDF power solutions North America

Location: Hybrid – Columbia, MD or West Lebanon, NH (remote possible for select East Coast/Mid-Atlantic candidates)

(remote possible for select East Coast/Mid-Atlantic candidates) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$140,000 target range (full range $105,100–$175,100 per year)

Manage large utility-scale solar projects with P&L responsibility while working in a hybrid setup. Strong fit if you have 7+ years in construction/development and want clean energy work, annual bonus eligibility, generous 401k match, and solid PTO and career development support.

Employer: AT&T – Global Public Sector

Location: Columbia, MD (also listed in NJ, VA, TX) – onsite role with partial in-office time

(also listed in NJ, VA, TX) – onsite role with partial in-office time Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,700–$196,100 per year

Senior individual-contributor role advising Public Sector VPs and leading cross-functional transformation across Sales, Finance, Billing, and Operations. Ideal if you bring strong financial acumen, Power BI/Excel skills, and 7+ years’ experience, and want top-tier benefits, PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the key skills they list. Columbia’s a good place right now for experienced managers to level up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.