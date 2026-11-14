Columbia’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with options from quick service to senior living and wellness. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$19.50 per hour

Front counter, drive-thru, or kitchen at a busy Panda Express. Flexible schedules, free meals while working, medical/dental/vision for eligible full-timers, 401(k) with company match, paid training, and clear paths to grow into leadership.

Employer: Columbia Vantage House Corporation

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Prepare soups, sauces, grilled and baked dishes using standardized recipes in a senior living community. Good fit if you have fine dining or fast-paced kitchen experience and care about quality, safety, and special diets.

Employer: Columbia Vantage House Corporation

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Pay: Not listed

Serve residents and guests in community dining rooms: take orders, run food, clear tables, and handle basic cashier work. Great if you like steady hours, getting to know regulars, and a calmer setting than a typical restaurant.

Employer: A Wellness Spa

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time or Part-time (in-person)

Full-time or Part-time (in-person) Pay: $63.00–$130.00 per hour

Hands-on spa role for someone who holds both a Massage Therapist license and an Esthetician license. You’ll provide massages and facials, build client relationships, and work in a quiet, wellness-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one opening once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.