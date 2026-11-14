Columbia’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from coffee shops to big national brands. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kokee Kitchen

Kokee Kitchen Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour (listed as per year in posting, but rate matches hourly range)

(listed as per year in posting, but rate matches hourly range) Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

This role mixes barista work with cashier duties—making espresso drinks, taking orders, and keeping the coffee bar clean. Great fit if you enjoy a fast pace, talking with customers, and learning coffee skills.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Base Pay Range: $43,200 – $75,675

Total Target Cash Range (with incentives): $57,600 – $100,900

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock grants & purchase plan, paid time off & holidays, phone & internet discounts, and more

Lead a sales team in a busy wireless store, coach reps, and keep the store running smoothly. Good for someone with customer service or sales experience who’s ready to step into leadership and earn strong commission on top of base pay.

Employer: Staples

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Based on experience (bonus eligible)

Based on experience (bonus eligible) Benefits: Weekly pay, generous PTO, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, store discounts, and more

Help run the store day to day—driving sales, coaching the team, and making sure customers get the right solutions. Best for someone with 2+ years leading a retail or service team who wants clear growth and solid benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on hours, exact duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.