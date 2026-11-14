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Columbia
🛒 Columbia, MD Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
2 days ago
Columbia’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from coffee shops to big national brands. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Cashier/Customer Service (Barista)
- Employer: Kokee Kitchen
- Location: Columbia, MD
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour (listed as per year in posting, but rate matches hourly range)
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule
This role mixes barista work with cashier duties—making espresso drinks, taking orders, and keeping the coffee bar clean. Great fit if you enjoy a fast pace, talking with customers, and learning coffee skills.
Retail Associate Manager
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Columbia, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Base Pay Range: $43,200 – $75,675
- Total Target Cash Range (with incentives): $57,600 – $100,900
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock grants & purchase plan, paid time off & holidays, phone & internet discounts, and more
Lead a sales team in a busy wireless store, coach reps, and keep the store running smoothly. Good for someone with customer service or sales experience who’s ready to step into leadership and earn strong commission on top of base pay.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Staples
- Location: Columbia, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Based on experience (bonus eligible)
- Benefits: Weekly pay, generous PTO, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, store discounts, and more
Help run the store day to day—driving sales, coaching the team, and making sure customers get the right solutions. Best for someone with 2+ years leading a retail or service team who wants clear growth and solid benefits.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on hours, exact duties, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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