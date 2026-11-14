Columbia’s sales scene is busy right now, from entry-level reps to senior leadership. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, this is a solid moment to make a move.

Employer: Trinity Solar

Trinity Solar Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000–$120,000 (base + commission)

Paid 4 weeks of training, base pay plus commission, and full benefits while you learn solar sales. Great fit if you’re friendly, motivated, and want a clear path to higher earnings without prior sales experience.

Employer: Goosehead Insurance (franchise – The Bisker Agency)

Location: Timonium, MD (role listed under Columbia area; work is in Timonium)

(role listed under Columbia area; work is in Timonium) Type: Full-time

Earnings potential: $53,000–$90,000+ (performance-based, uncapped commissions + renewals)

Build your own book of business in personal insurance, with training in Salesforce and business development. Good for driven networkers who like long-term client relationships and the idea of growing renewal income over time.

Employer: Havtech

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading the data center sales strategy for a major commercial HVAC and building automation provider. Best for experienced sales leaders with deep data center and HVAC/construction knowledge who want to build and scale a high-performing team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.