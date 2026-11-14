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📣 Columbia, MD Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $120K+
Columbia’s sales scene is busy right now, from entry-level reps to senior leadership. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, this is a solid moment to make a move.
Sales - Entry Level
- Employer: Trinity Solar
- Location: Columbia, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $68,000–$120,000 (base + commission)
Paid 4 weeks of training, base pay plus commission, and full benefits while you learn solar sales. Great fit if you’re friendly, motivated, and want a clear path to higher earnings without prior sales experience.
Sales Account Executive - The Bisker Agency
- Employer: Goosehead Insurance (franchise – The Bisker Agency)
- Location: Timonium, MD (role listed under Columbia area; work is in Timonium)
- Type: Full-time
- Earnings potential: $53,000–$90,000+ (performance-based, uncapped commissions + renewals)
Build your own book of business in personal insurance, with training in Salesforce and business development. Good for driven networkers who like long-term client relationships and the idea of growing renewal income over time.
Vice President of Sales, Data Centers
- Employer: Havtech
- Location: Columbia, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role leading the data center sales strategy for a major commercial HVAC and building automation provider. Best for experienced sales leaders with deep data center and HVAC/construction knowledge who want to build and scale a high-performing team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you interview.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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