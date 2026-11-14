Columbia’s creative scene is busy right now, especially for folks who can blend design or writing with tech and data. If you’ve got a strong portfolio and don’t mind some security requirements, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Welldoc

Welldoc Location: Columbia, MD (digital health / AI)

(digital health / AI) Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $130,000/year + benefits

Lead UX and product design for AI‑driven mobile and web health products. You’ll own design strategy, evolve a large design system, and work closely with product, engineering, and human factors teams. Requires 5+ years in native mobile & web design, expert Figma/Sketch/Adobe CC, strong accessibility (WCAG 2.2) skills, and a polished portfolio.

Employer: Cornerstone Defense

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Contract

Salary: $135,000 – $155,000/year

Clearance: Active TS/SCI w/ Polygraph required

High‑impact design role supporting defense/intel work. You’ll turn complex technical info into clear visuals across print, web, dashboards, presentations, and more, using Adobe Creative Suite and Microsoft Office. Needs 10–16+ years experience (depending on education), strong data viz and information design skills, and familiarity with Section 508 accessibility.

Employer: Mission Technologies, a division of HII (Enlighten)

Location: Columbia, MD (Hybrid – ~1 day/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,565 – $115,000/year

Clearance: Must be able to obtain a U.S. Government Security Clearance (U.S. citizenship required)

Write and shape technical content for software, security, and big data projects—think user guides, API docs, test plans, and security plans. You’ll work closely with dev and QA teams, use tools like Jira, Confluence, Git, and collaborate with graphics on visuals. Requires 6+ years relevant experience, strong writing/editing skills, and comfort in a fast‑paced, hybrid environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Columbia’s tech and creative employers often hire for similar roles as teams grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.