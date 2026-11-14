Looking for a four‑legged friend in Columbia, MD? These adoptable dogs from CHARM Rescue are hoping for a cozy couch and a loving family to call their own.

Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Shelter: CHARM Rescue

Contact: (443) 741-1280

Mocha is a handsome young husky mix with striking brown and white markings. If you love an active, smart dog who enjoys being part of the action, Mocha could be your match. Call CHARM Rescue to learn more about his energy level and home needs.

👉 Meet Mocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: CHARM Rescue

Contact: (443) 741-1280

Mikasa OBO is a large-breed puppy with a cute black and white coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.

👉 Meet Mikasa OBO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Setter (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Setter (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: CHARM Rescue

Contact: (443) 741-1280

Hazel CHARM is a sweet black setter mix puppy. Medium-size mixes like Hazel often do well in many types of homes, from active singles to busy families, as long as they get exercise and attention.

👉 Meet Hazel CHARM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Setter (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Setter (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: CHARM Rescue

Contact: (443) 741-1280

Honey CHARM has a warm tan coat and a soft puppy face. She’s a medium-size setter mix baby who will benefit from basic training, social time, and a gentle, consistent routine.

👉 Meet Honey CHARM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Setter (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Setter (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: CHARM Rescue

Contact: (443) 741-1280

Pearl CHARM is a black and white setter mix puppy with medium-size potential. She’s ready to grow up with a family who will guide her through puppyhood and beyond.

👉 Meet Pearl CHARM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: CHARM Rescue

Contact: (443) 741-1280

Sasha OBO is a black and white large-breed puppy. She’ll likely grow into a bigger dog, so she’ll need space to stretch her legs and a family ready for big-dog training and exercise.

👉 Meet Sasha OBO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Cream/Black

Cream/Black Shelter: CHARM Rescue

Contact: (443) 741-1280

Armin OBO is a cream and black large-breed puppy boy. As he grows, he’ll need guidance, structure, and plenty of positive training to become a well-mannered adult.

👉 Meet Armin OBO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Cream/Black

Cream/Black Shelter: CHARM Rescue

Contact: (443) 741-1280

Erwin OBO is another cream and black large-breed puppy looking for a forever home. Ask CHARM Rescue about his personality and whether he might be a good fit for your household.

👉 Meet Erwin OBO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Sheltie, Shetland Sheepdog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Sheltie, Shetland Sheepdog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: CHARM Rescue

Contact: (443) 741-1280

Mittens is an adult Sheltie mix, a medium-size herding breed blend. Adult dogs like Mittens often already have some manners and may be a great choice if you want to skip the tiny-puppy stage.

👉 Meet Mittens and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Columbia, MD, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Call CHARM Rescue at (443) 741-1280 with questions, or click through to each dog’s listing to submit an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.