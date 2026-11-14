Columbia’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially for cleared engineers and AI talent. Here are several strong IT roles, from hands-on support to senior AI and crypto security leadership.

Employer: Serigor Inc

Serigor Inc Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on large IBM mainframe systems and lead legacy‑to‑modern migrations using COBOL, JCL, CICS, DB2, IMS, and more. This is a senior, client‑facing role driving enterprise modernization strategies.

Employer: Erias Ventures

Location: Columbia, MD (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $250,000

Support AWS and Kubernetes (EKS), CI/CD, Terraform/Ansible, and automation for big data systems. Requires active Top Secret clearance and offers strong 401(k), bonuses, and generous benefits.

Employer: Visionist, Inc.

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $205,000 – $280,000

Design AI‑driven tools for CNE and vulnerability research using Python, LLMs, fuzzing, and sandbox analysis. Requires TS/SCI with polygraph and 12+ years of software experience.

Employer: Visionist, Inc.

Location: Columbia, MD (limited telework)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $165,000

Full‑stack role using Kotlin, React, Mongo/SQL on big‑data platforms for the IC. Requires TS/SCI with polygraph and 3–5 years’ experience; Visionist pays for select AWS/Kubernetes certs.

Employer: Visionist, Inc.

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $205,000 – $280,000

Lead AI‑driven automation for training and readiness workflows using Python, Bash, C++ and agentic AI harnesses. Requires TS/SCI with polygraph and 12+ years of development experience.

Employer: Visionist, Inc.

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $185,000

Mid‑level role building agentic AI components in Python, integrating LLM tools with mission data. Requires TS/SCI with polygraph and 3–7 years of software experience.

Employer: SIXGEN

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Senior $215,000; SME $240,000

Design LLM/agent workflows, RAG pipelines, and AI governance for US Cyber Command. Requires TS/SCI with CI poly, strong Python, and hands‑on LLM/agent and RAG experience.

Employer: Naval Intelligence Activity

Location: Town Center, MD (near Columbia)

(near Columbia) Type: Full-time federal (DCIPS)

Salary: Not listed (GS/GG‑13 equivalent)

Advanced systems security analyst role designing automated compliance tools, applying NIST, STIGs, SRGs, and ensuring FISMA/ATO/ConMon compliance. Requires eligibility for Top Secret/SCI and cyber workforce certifications.

Employer: TEKsystems

Location: Columbia, MD (onsite, travel in DMV)

Type: Contract

Pay: $21.00/hr

Hands‑on device deployment for a major Epic EHR migration across hospitals and clinics—imaging PCs, mapping printers, and tracking assets in Excel. Good fit for experienced PC techs wanting steady field work.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Columbia, MD (remote eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $131,300 – $237,350

Lead a top FIPS 140 cryptographic testing lab, manage accreditation (ISO/IEC 17025, NIST HB 150), and act as primary liaison to NIST/CMVP. Requires 10+ years in crypto security and prior CSTL management.

Employer: Tenable

Location: Columbia, MD (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $27.40 – $36.38/hr (US base pay)

High‑touch internal IT support for a global cyber company, managing Windows/macOS via JAMF & BigFix, endpoint security, and exec support. Uses AI tools (Gemini, Claude) to speed documentation and troubleshooting.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Columbia, MD (onsite/hybrid per contract)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,400 – $158,000

SOC role supporting U.S. Cyber Command, working with Splunk, Zeek/Bro, Suricata/Snort, Nessus, and Linux hardening. Requires TS/SCI with polygraph and incident response experience.

Employer: Clarity Innovations, LLC

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,900 – $248,000

Architect and lead a petabyte‑scale data lake / brokerage for DoD using Iceberg, Trino, NiFi, Spark, Kubernetes, AWS/Azure. Senior technical leadership role for large, secure data platforms.

Employer: Cornerstone Defense

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Contract

Salary: $215,000 – $235,000

Advise the USCYBERCOM CAIO on LLM token economics, cost models, and AI resource strategy. Requires TS/SCI with polygraph, deep LLM/token expertise, and 10+ years supporting DoD/IC AI initiatives.

Employer: Cornerstone Defense

Location: Annapolis Junction, MD (easy commute from Columbia)

(easy commute from Columbia) Type: Contract

Salary: $170,000 – $195,000

Senior Linux admin on a small team supporting hybrid‑cloud social media services, scripting with Bash/Python/Puppet/Ansible and working with AWS. Requires TS/SCI with full‑scope poly and IAT Level II cert.

Employer: ICS Security Solutions

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00 – $45.00/hr

Lead low‑voltage security installs (access control, IP video, intrusion) for hospitals, universities, and offices. Includes company vehicle, tools, portal‑to‑portal pay, and daily overtime over 8 hours.

Employer: Pegasus Knowledge Solutions, Inc. (PKSI)

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Enterprise solution architecture role spanning cloud (Azure/AWS), SaaS (M365, Salesforce, Workday), and integrations. Requires 8+ years as an architect and Azure or AWS Solutions Architect certification.

Employer: Visionist, Inc.

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $185,000

Same Applied AI Engineer role as above, posted under a separate link. If the first link is closed, try this one.

Employer: Frequentis USA Inc.

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

DevOps role automating deployments and monitoring for mission‑critical communications systems (FAA, DoD, NASA). Heavy on RHEL, Ansible/Puppet, Docker, ELK/Splunk, virtualization, and networking.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Columbia’s IT roles, especially cleared and AI‑focused ones, tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.