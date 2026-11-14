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🏥 Columbia, MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings This Week
Columbia’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level dental roles to high-paying physician and BCBA positions. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Senior Surgical Technologist (Part-Time, Days)
Employer: Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center
Location: Columbia, MD
Type: Part-time, 36 hrs/week, day shift, call & weekends
Pay: $28.39 – $46.87/hour
Prep ORs, maintain sterile fields, assist surgeons, and mentor junior techs in a busy Hopkins OR. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ experience and a surgical tech certification.
RN – Observation Unit (1 Pavilion) Days
Employer: Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center
Location: Columbia, MD
Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts (7a–7:30p)
Work on a fast-paced observation unit with stable Hopkins benefits and a consistent day schedule. Ideal if you like acute care but want predictable hours.
Vascular Interventional Radiologic Technologist
Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc
Location: Columbia, MD
Type: Full-time
Perform vascular, cardiac, and interventional procedures while running imaging equipment and monitoring patients. Good for someone confident with cath-based procedures and detailed documentation.
Private Duty Nurse – Columbia, MD (Home Care)
Employer: Comprehensive Nursing Services, Inc.
Location: Columbia, MD
Type: Part-time (2 days/week, 9:30a–3:30p)
Pay: $26 – $42/hour
One-on-one LPN/RN case with a 37-year-old female with G/J tube, trach, and vent. Great if you want steady home-care hours and are open to training on higher-acuity skills.
Private Duty Nurse – Columbia, MD (Home Care)
Employer: East Palestine Elementary School (home care agency)
Location: Columbia, MD
Type: Full-time (case listed as 2 days/week, 9:30a–3:30p)
Pay: $26 – $42/hour
Similar one-on-one LPN/RN home-care role for a 37-year-old female with G/J tube, trach, and vent. Weekly pay, overtime over 40 hours, and training available if you’re new to vents.
Physician – Gastroenterology (Outpatient)
Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for GI group)
Location: Columbia, MD + MD/DC metro locations
Type: Full-time, outpatient
Pay: Around $500,000/year
100% outpatient GI, Mon–Fri 8a–4p, no call, with partnership track after one year. Join a 10-provider group with onsite surgery centers, pathology, and infusion.
Home Infusion Registered Nurse
Employer: CVS Health / Coram
Location: Columbia, MD + Pasadena/Baltimore area
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, flexible schedule
Pay: $32.01 – $68.55/hour
Provide one-on-one IV therapy in patients’ homes with paid travel time and strong benefits. Good for RNs with at least 1 year of IV/infusion experience who want fewer 12-hour hospital shifts.
Chiropractor – Columbia & Nearby Clinics
Employer: HCRC Consulting (for a multidisciplinary practice)
Location: Columbia, Glen Burnie, Catonsville, Randallstown, MD
Type: Full-time
Pay: $90,000 – $110,000+/year + bonuses
Float between several clinics providing chiropractic care in a pain-focused, team-based setting. Includes malpractice coverage, PTO, medical/dental/vision, disability, and 401(k).
Dental Assistant – Columbia Oral & Facial Surgery
Employer: Specialty Dental Brands
Location: Columbia, MD
Type: Likely full-time (not stated)
Assist oral surgeons with implants, extractions, wisdom teeth, and bone grafting. Nice option if you want surgical experience plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.
Hygiene Assistant (Entry-Level Dental)
Employer: Heartland Dental – Dental Care of Columbia
Location: Columbia, MD
Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu 7:30a–4:30p, Fri 9a–2p)
No dental background? They’ll train you on the job and help with Maryland X-ray certification. Includes health insurance, PTO, holidays, and career growth in a large dental network.
Licensed Massage Therapist (Medical Wellness Practice)
Employer: The Wellness NPs
Location: Columbia, MD
Type: Part-time (8–24 hrs/week)
Pay: About $43.70 – $55.00/hour
Provide massage as part of a medical weight management and hormone optimization practice. Limited schedule at first (Thursdays + 2 Saturdays/month), with room to grow and patient gratuities.
Licensed Graduate Professional Counselor (LGPC) – Fee for Service
Employer: Thriveworks
Location: Columbia, MD (hybrid: in-office + telehealth)
Type: Full-time, W-2
Pay: Up to $66,700/year
Provide therapy to a mixed caseload with admin, billing, and marketing handled for you. Includes free supervision, health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, CEU support, and loan repayment help.
BCBA (Part-Time/Contract, Hybrid Telehealth)
Employer: Lucentra Care, LLC
Location: Hybrid remote, based in Columbia, MD
Type: Part-time / Contract
Pay: $85 – $105/hour (billable)
Mostly-remote ABA work with small caseloads and 1–2 in-person days/month in Maryland (travel paid). Great if you hold a Maryland LBA and want flexible hours without heavy commuting.
Inpatient Registered Nurse – Dialysis
Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
Location: Columbia, MD (travel between hospitals)
Type: Full-time, on-call rotation
Pay: $42 – $47/hour
Provide hemodialysis, peritoneal, CRRT, ultrafiltration, and apheresis in hospital settings. Good match for RNs with at least 1 year experience and some nephrology or ICU background.
Medical Assistant I – Certified (OB/GYN)
Employer: Johns Hopkins Community Physicians
Location: Columbia, MD (OB/GYN practice)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8a–5p
Provide rooming, vitals, meds/immunizations, and patient flow support in an outpatient OB/GYN clinic. Offers medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with contribution, tuition help, PTO, and free parking.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links you like and apply while these roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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