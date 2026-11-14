Columbia’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level dental roles to high-paying physician and BCBA positions. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Part-time, 36 hrs/week, day shift, call & weekends

Pay: $28.39 – $46.87/hour

Prep ORs, maintain sterile fields, assist surgeons, and mentor junior techs in a busy Hopkins OR. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ experience and a surgical tech certification.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts (7a–7:30p)

Work on a fast-paced observation unit with stable Hopkins benefits and a consistent day schedule. Ideal if you like acute care but want predictable hours.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Perform vascular, cardiac, and interventional procedures while running imaging equipment and monitoring patients. Good for someone confident with cath-based procedures and detailed documentation.

Employer: Comprehensive Nursing Services, Inc.

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Part-time (2 days/week, 9:30a–3:30p)

Pay: $26 – $42/hour

One-on-one LPN/RN case with a 37-year-old female with G/J tube, trach, and vent. Great if you want steady home-care hours and are open to training on higher-acuity skills.

Employer: East Palestine Elementary School (home care agency)

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time (case listed as 2 days/week, 9:30a–3:30p)

Pay: $26 – $42/hour

Similar one-on-one LPN/RN home-care role for a 37-year-old female with G/J tube, trach, and vent. Weekly pay, overtime over 40 hours, and training available if you’re new to vents.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for GI group)

Location: Columbia, MD + MD/DC metro locations

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Pay: Around $500,000/year

100% outpatient GI, Mon–Fri 8a–4p, no call, with partnership track after one year. Join a 10-provider group with onsite surgery centers, pathology, and infusion.

Employer: CVS Health / Coram

Location: Columbia, MD + Pasadena/Baltimore area

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, flexible schedule

Pay: $32.01 – $68.55/hour

Provide one-on-one IV therapy in patients’ homes with paid travel time and strong benefits. Good for RNs with at least 1 year of IV/infusion experience who want fewer 12-hour hospital shifts.

Employer: HCRC Consulting (for a multidisciplinary practice)

Location: Columbia, Glen Burnie, Catonsville, Randallstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000 – $110,000+/year + bonuses

Float between several clinics providing chiropractic care in a pain-focused, team-based setting. Includes malpractice coverage, PTO, medical/dental/vision, disability, and 401(k).

Employer: Specialty Dental Brands

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Assist oral surgeons with implants, extractions, wisdom teeth, and bone grafting. Nice option if you want surgical experience plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Heartland Dental – Dental Care of Columbia

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu 7:30a–4:30p, Fri 9a–2p)

No dental background? They’ll train you on the job and help with Maryland X-ray certification. Includes health insurance, PTO, holidays, and career growth in a large dental network.

Employer: The Wellness NPs

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Part-time (8–24 hrs/week)

Pay: About $43.70 – $55.00/hour

Provide massage as part of a medical weight management and hormone optimization practice. Limited schedule at first (Thursdays + 2 Saturdays/month), with room to grow and patient gratuities.

Employer: Thriveworks

Location: Columbia, MD (hybrid: in-office + telehealth)

Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: Up to $66,700/year

Provide therapy to a mixed caseload with admin, billing, and marketing handled for you. Includes free supervision, health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, CEU support, and loan repayment help.

Employer: Lucentra Care, LLC

Location: Hybrid remote, based in Columbia, MD

Type: Part-time / Contract

Pay: $85 – $105/hour (billable)

Mostly-remote ABA work with small caseloads and 1–2 in-person days/month in Maryland (travel paid). Great if you hold a Maryland LBA and want flexible hours without heavy commuting.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Columbia, MD (travel between hospitals)

Type: Full-time, on-call rotation

Pay: $42 – $47/hour

Provide hemodialysis, peritoneal, CRRT, ultrafiltration, and apheresis in hospital settings. Good match for RNs with at least 1 year experience and some nephrology or ICU background.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Community Physicians

Location: Columbia, MD (OB/GYN practice)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8a–5p

Provide rooming, vitals, meds/immunizations, and patient flow support in an outpatient OB/GYN clinic. Offers medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with contribution, tuition help, PTO, and free parking.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links you like and apply while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.