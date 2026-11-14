Columbia’s schools and youth programs are busy and hiring. If you like working with kids or teens, there are several ways to plug in right now.

Employer: Fusion Academy

Fusion Academy Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $27.30/hour

Teach English one student at a time in a fully accredited private school for grades 4–12. You’ll design creative lessons, personalize learning, and get solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off) plus ongoing professional development.

Note: There’s a second posting for this same role on Indeed; it’s the same position, so just apply once.

Employer: Sofive Soccer Centers

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Coach little kids in a modern, small-sided soccer center that runs year-round. Great if you love soccer, want to be active on the job, and like the energy of a growing, sports-focused company.

Employer: Tarbiyah Academy

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Part-time (Mon–Thu, ~12–14 hrs/week)

Help lead middle school PE and support students during lunch, recess, prayer, and dismissal at an IB K–8 Islamic school. Good fit if you know PE/health, enjoy working with 6th–8th graders, and want a mission-driven, faith-based setting.

Employer: Community Action Council of Howard County

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Substitute / As-needed

Step into early childhood classrooms serving children 6 weeks to 5 years in a Head Start/ECE program focused on fighting poverty. Great if you have the required childcare coursework and want flexible work that directly supports local families.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply. You might spot a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.