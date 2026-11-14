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👔 Columbia, MD Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Columbia’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in property management and cleared tech. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.
Regional Manager - Corporate Office
- Employer: Benton Communities
- Location: Columbia, MD (multi-property travel in Mid-Atlantic)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee a portfolio of multi-family and senior communities, lead Community Managers, and drive profitability and resident satisfaction. Strong fit if you know affordable housing (Tax Credit, Section 8) and want a role with bonus potential, generous PTO, health/vision/dental, 401(k) match, auto allowance, and cell phone reimbursement.
Vice President of Operations
- Employer: Benton Communities
- Location: Columbia, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior leadership role guiding a multistate portfolio of affordable and conventional communities and supervising Directors and Regional Managers. Ideal if you bring 5+ years senior residential property management (or 10+ total) and want to shape company-wide performance, budgets, and strategy, with the same robust benefits package Benton offers its leaders.
Requirements Project Manager
- Employer: Cornerstone Defense
- Location: Columbia, MD
- Type: Contract
- Salary: $185K–$205K
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI w/ Polygraph required
Lead requirements management and project coordination for complex systems in the intelligence/defense space. Great for someone with 10–16+ years of experience in systems/requirements engineering who wants high pay, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), training support), and work that directly supports national security.
If any of these sound close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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