Columbia’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in property management and cleared tech. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Benton Communities

Benton Communities Location: Columbia, MD (multi-property travel in Mid-Atlantic)

(multi-property travel in Mid-Atlantic) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee a portfolio of multi-family and senior communities, lead Community Managers, and drive profitability and resident satisfaction. Strong fit if you know affordable housing (Tax Credit, Section 8) and want a role with bonus potential, generous PTO, health/vision/dental, 401(k) match, auto allowance, and cell phone reimbursement.

Employer: Benton Communities

Benton Communities Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role guiding a multistate portfolio of affordable and conventional communities and supervising Directors and Regional Managers. Ideal if you bring 5+ years senior residential property management (or 10+ total) and want to shape company-wide performance, budgets, and strategy, with the same robust benefits package Benton offers its leaders.

Employer: Cornerstone Defense

Cornerstone Defense Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Contract

Salary: $185K–$205K

Clearance: Active TS/SCI w/ Polygraph required

Lead requirements management and project coordination for complex systems in the intelligence/defense space. Great for someone with 10–16+ years of experience in systems/requirements engineering who wants high pay, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), training support), and work that directly supports national security.

If any of these sound close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.