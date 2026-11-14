Columbia’s property and HVAC scene is busy right now, with several hands-on roles open for people who like fixing things and keeping buildings running smoothly.

Employer: Benton Communities

Benton Communities Location: Columbia, MD (Monarch Mills Apartments)

(Monarch Mills Apartments) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Apartment maintenance role handling daily repairs (carpentry, plumbing, electrical, flooring, windows) plus emergencies like leaks and floods. You’ll do preventive maintenance, snow removal, and work closely with residents. Benefits include: PTO up to 200 hours over time, health/dental/vision, life, LTD, AFLAC, matched 401(k), 10 paid holidays, extra PTO for birthday, personal and wellness days, and a $1,500 health waiver if you don’t need their insurance.

Employer: Benton Communities

Benton Communities Location: Columbia, MD (Columbia Landing Apartments)

(Columbia Landing Apartments) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

On-site tech role focused on plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and painting for a residential community. You’ll respond to resident service requests, handle interior and exterior upkeep, and support the Service Manager with preventive maintenance. Same strong benefits package as above, plus bonus potential for this site.

Employer: Enterprise Community Partners

Location: Columbia, MD (Owen Brown)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.55–$31.68/hour + annual performance bonus potential

Lead the maintenance team for an affordable housing community—overseeing service requests, unit turns, grounds, snow removal, and safety. You’ll manage staff, help with budgets and vendor contracts, and keep the property looking sharp. Role comes with a signing bonus, strong health/dental/vision, generous paid leave, 401(k) with match, and support for training and certifications (including tuition reimbursement).

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Columbia, MD (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level HVAC role working with utilities and energy customers. You’ll diagnose and repair complex systems, run detailed inspections, and recommend energy-efficient upgrades that cut costs and emissions. Good fit if you’re a journeyman-level tech who likes troubleshooting, mentoring junior techs, and supporting safety-first, sustainable projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or contact info so you can ask about other openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.