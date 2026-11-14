Columbia’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around data centers and advanced defense tech. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: Dulles, VA (listed under Columbia search; hybrid role)

(listed under Columbia search; role) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $172,900 – $328,700

Clearance: Active DoD Top Secret required, U.S. citizens only

Lead next‑gen photonic, laser, and RF‑over‑fiber systems for missile defense and airborne platforms. High‑impact R&D role where you set technology strategy, guide multi‑disciplinary teams, and move prototypes into production; relocation is available and the benefits are extensive.

Employer: Tate (Kingspan Data Solutions)

(Kingspan Data Solutions) Location: Remote / Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary: Not listed

Design 3D piping layouts and P&IDs for data center liquid cooling systems, working closely with manufacturing so your designs are ready to build. Good fit if you have 2–5 years in piping design (SolidWorks, Revit, Plant3D, etc.) and want growth, bonuses, and strong health and 401(k) benefits.

Employer: Tate

Location: Columbia, MD (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary: Not listed

Own structural design and verification for frames, connections, and seismic performance in data center infrastructure. Ideal if you’re a PE with strong ANSYS/RISA/IDEA StatiCa skills and want a mix of hands‑on analysis, reports, and cross‑team collaboration, plus bonus eligibility and clear advancement paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.