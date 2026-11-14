Columbia’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from staff roles up to senior tax leadership. If you’re in accounting and live nearby, these are worth a look.

Employer: Robert Half (for a client)

Robert Half (for a client) Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead key pieces of the accounting department and work closely with the CFO. You’ll generate financial reports, handle AP/AR and forecasting, manage a team, and help automate processes. Requires Bachelor’s in Accounting, 10+ years’ experience, and a CPA.

Employer: Rohde & Schwarz

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,000–$102,000 total compensation

Hands-on role covering fleet accounting, inventory accounting, and general ledger work in a global tech company. You’ll handle reconciliations, journal entries, reporting, and support audits, with heavy use of Excel and SAP. Bachelor’s degree required; 2+ years accounting experience and US work authorization needed.

Employer: GEA Group

Location: Columbia, MD (North America tax team)

(North America tax team) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$140,000 base pay (typical range)

Lead US and Canada income tax for a large multinational, reporting to the Director of Tax North America. You’ll oversee tax provision, returns, transfer pricing, audits, and planning, and work closely with the Global Tax Department in Germany. Needs 5+ years global corporate tax experience, plus experience with multinationals and state audits.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.