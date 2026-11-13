Columbia’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for engineering-focused managers who like big projects and complex systems.

Below are several executive & management roles in and around Columbia, MD that are worth a closer look.

Employer: BW Design Group

BW Design Group Location: Columbia, MD (with travel)

(with travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $150,000

Lead capital projects for packaging lines in food, beverage, and life sciences—from design and integration to installation and start-up. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in packaging systems or manufacturing automation and want client-facing work with clear growth into high-level consulting.

Employer: W. R. Grace

Location: Remote (US-based, near a W.R. Grace site; HQ in Columbia, MD)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,080 – $192,610

Other Pay: Eligible for Short-Term Incentive and other bonuses

Own shutdowns, turnarounds, and outages across multiple North American industrial sites, with 50–75% travel. Great fit if you have 10+ years in industrial maintenance/operations and 5+ years leading STO events with multi-million-dollar budgets and want a high-impact, multi-site leadership role.

Employer: Tate Access Floors (Tate Americas / Kingspan Data Solutions)

Location: Remote/Hybrid – Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time, Exempt (Permanent)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the engineering governance and systems that power complex data center solutions across the Americas. This is a senior role for someone with 10+ years of engineering leadership who wants to own engineering change control, configuration management, and continuous improvement while building a high-performing central team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.