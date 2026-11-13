Columbia’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with national brands and hotels hiring across different shifts. Good mix of entry-level and lead roles, plus some solid benefits.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour + tips

Fast-paced, team-focused burger spot where you’ll rotate through all stations, from grill to register. Weekly pay, meal discounts, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid time off if you meet eligibility rules.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay range: $17.75 – $21.75/hour (good faith estimate)

Hands-on deli role slicing meats and cheeses, making party trays, and helping members pick what they need. Weekly and optional daily pay, free BJ’s membership, PTO, health benefits options, 401(k) with match, and employee stock purchase plan (eligibility varies by role).

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Lead the breakfast team at a hotel, making sure guests start the day with a smooth, friendly experience. Full-time benefits after a waiting period, including medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k), disability coverage, life insurance, and access to Daily Pay.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.