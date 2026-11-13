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🍽️ Columbia MD Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
Columbia’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with national brands and hotels hiring across different shifts. Good mix of entry-level and lead roles, plus some solid benefits.
Restaurant Team Member – Shake Shack
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: Columbia, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00/hour + tips
Fast-paced, team-focused burger spot where you’ll rotate through all stations, from grill to register. Weekly pay, meal discounts, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid time off if you meet eligibility rules.
Deli Clerk – Part Time – BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Location: Columbia, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay range: $17.75 – $21.75/hour (good faith estimate)
Hands-on deli role slicing meats and cheeses, making party trays, and helping members pick what they need. Weekly and optional daily pay, free BJ’s membership, PTO, health benefits options, 401(k) with match, and employee stock purchase plan (eligibility varies by role).
Breakfast Supervisor – SpringHill Suites Columbia Fort Meade Area
- Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality
- Location: Columbia, MD
- Type: Full-time
Lead the breakfast team at a hotel, making sure guests start the day with a smooth, friendly experience. Full-time benefits after a waiting period, including medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k), disability coverage, life insurance, and access to Daily Pay.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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