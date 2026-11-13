Columbia’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from early-career recruiting to senior total rewards leadership. If you’re in HR and live nearby, these are worth a look.

Employer: Frequentis USA Inc.

Frequentis USA Inc. Location: Columbia, MD (onsite not specified)

(onsite not specified) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-cycle recruiting role where you’ll source, screen, and manage candidates for technical and specialized positions. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of recruiting experience, know ATS tools like Workday or Greenhouse, and care about diversity and inclusion in hiring.

Perks called out: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match and immediate vesting, company-paid disability, generous holidays (including a full week off Dec 25–Jan 1), PTO that grows with tenure, and team-building events.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Columbia, MD (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000 base + $6,000 annual bonus opportunity

HRIS-focused role supporting ADP and related HR systems—reporting, data imports, security, testing, and user support. Great if you have 2–5 years of HRIS experience, strong Excel/SQL skills, and like being the go-to person for HR tech.

Perks called out: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + company match, profit sharing, disability, parental leave, PTO and paid holidays, transportation benefits, tuition help, and employee discounts.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role owning compensation, benefits, and payroll strategy for the organization. You’ll lead total rewards design, ensure compliance, guide executive leadership, and manage a team—ideal if you have 8–10+ years in comp/benefits/payroll leadership and experience with enterprise-wide programs.

Nice to know: Advanced degree and certifications like CCP, CBP, CEBS, SHRM-CP/SCP, PHR/SPHR are preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—HR roles often lead to other openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.