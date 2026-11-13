Columbia has some solid options right now if you like being on the road but still want to sleep in your own bed. Here are a few local driving roles worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.40–$17.75/hour

Deliver auto parts to local repair shops and customers, help with light sales in the store, and keep the place stocked and tidy. Good fit if you like driving, staying active, and talking with customers, and you have a valid driver’s license and can lift up to 50–100 lbs with help.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $130,000/year

Home-daily food service routes with a Sunday–Thursday night schedule and Friday/Saturday off, plus a $10,000 welcome bonus (terms apply). You’ll need a valid CDL-A, clean MVR, and be ready for physical work unloading cases at customer locations.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.