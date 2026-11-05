🏘️ Columbia, MD Planning & Development Jobs with Multiple Openings

Columbia’s real estate and development scene is busy right now, with new projects and infrastructure work popping up across the region. Here are a few solid roles if you like shaping how places grow and function.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27–$29/hour

Entry-level construction inspection role where you’ll be out on job sites checking work against plans, codes, and specs. Good fit if you have some construction or underground utility experience and want to grow in inspection and infrastructure work, with strong benefits and training from a major engineering firm.

Employer: Prologis

Prologis Location: Additional Location: Columbia, MD (role based in Atlanta, GA with regional work)

(role based in with regional work) Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,000–$160,000/year (plus bonus-eligible total compensation package)

Senior-level role leading site feasibility, due diligence, and entitlements for industrial and data center projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years in civil/architecture/development, can work in AutoCAD, and want to drive large, complex projects with travel and strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Renters Warehouse (RENOSY by Renters Warehouse)

Location: Columbia, MD (onsite + field travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on property management role handling tenant placement, lease renewals, inspections, and coordination with maintenance and local housing programs. Good for organized, people-focused candidates who like being in the field and office, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and paid real estate license costs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Columbia’s development market is active, and similar roles tend to pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.