🤝 Columbia, MD Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles

Columbia’s care and support scene is busy right now, with options in disability services, senior care, and weekend work. Here are several roles where you can make a real impact close to home.

Employer: Helpful Hearts Health Services Inc

Helpful Hearts Health Services Inc Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Coordinate day programs and employment services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This role mixes community engagement, job development, staff oversight, and person-centered planning, with strong training, 401(k), paid time off, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Lorien Health Services (Harmony Hall / Harmony Park)

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour

Support seniors in assisted living and a dedicated memory care unit by leading games, crafts, music, and social events. This award-winning community offers strong benefits, same-day pay, tuition assistance, and multiple schedule options (days, evenings, nights).

Employer: Maryland Support Services

Location: Columbia, MD 21044

Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 9am–9pm)

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Provide hands-on support to people with differing abilities in home and community settings, planning fun outings and helping build life skills. Great if you want weekend-only hours, a flexible, active role, and benefits like 401(k), health, dental, PTO, and a referral program.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good community roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.