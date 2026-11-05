🚧 Columbia, MD Construction & Trades Jobs With Multiple Openings

Columbia’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few solid options, from entry-level tech to six-figure plumbing.

Employer: Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, LLC

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $76,000 – $126,000 per year

Residential service plumbing only—water heaters, conditioning, drains, pumps, and more. This role is built for a driven, customer-focused plumber who wants strong earning potential, paid training, health insurance (PPO), 401(k) with company contribution, bonus opportunities, take-home truck, company iPad/iPhone, uniforms, and starting 2 weeks paid vacation.

Employer: STRUCTURAL (Structural Group)

Location: Listed under Columbia, MD, role based in Tempe, AZ (Phoenix area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

High-level field leadership role overseeing multiple concrete repair, waterproofing, and structural strengthening projects. You’ll manage superintendents and foremen, drive Safety 24/7, handle planning and productivity, and mentor field leaders. 10+ years construction experience and strong technical skills are key; comes with competitive pay, medical/dental, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation, tuition reimbursement, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Asbury Automotive Group (Koons Automotive Group)

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $15 – $18.50 per hour

Entry-level role doing oil changes, tire rotations, balancing, battery tests, and basic inspections. Good fit if you’re starting out in auto repair and like fast-paced, team-based work. Offers weekly pay, paid holidays and PTO, paid training, stock awards (select roles), medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, parental leave, and career development.

Employer: Asbury Automotive Group (Koons Automotive Group)

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $16 – $18.50 per hour

Next step up from entry-level: you’ll handle preventive maintenance plus light repairs like brakes, suspension, alignments, TPMS work, and recalls. Ideal if you’ve been a "D" level tech and want more responsibility and training. Includes weekly pay, paid holidays and PTO, paid training, stock awards (select roles), medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, and lots of learning and growth support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers love to grow people who show up, learn fast, and work hard.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.