🏗️ Columbia, MD Engineering Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings

Columbia’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid demand for people who can design, build, and keep complex systems running. If you’re in architecture or engineering, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: W3Global

Location: Columbia, MD (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000/year

Design and analyze building structures, visit sites, and guide projects so they hit budget, schedule, and quality goals. This role uses AutoCAD, Revit, and Civil 3D, includes project management duties, and comes with 401(k) + match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, relocation help, and flexible schedule. US citizenship is required and you may need to obtain a security clearance.

Employer: Cenero

Location: Columbia, MD (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

On-target earnings: $85,500 – $110,250/year

Customer-facing design role where you scope and design audio-visual systems before the sale: material specs, labor estimates, and detailed scopes of work. Ideal if you have 4+ years AV experience, CTS certification, strong Excel and technical writing skills, and like mixing site visits, drawings, and client meetings. Benefits start Day 1 and include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Fort George G. Meade Army Base (near Columbia, MD)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $49.38 – $60.00/hour

Senior-level role doing mechanical design and production support from concept through construction on federal facilities. You’ll use AutoCAD and advanced analysis tools, support multiple projects, and spend up to 4 days/week on-site at Fort Meade. Requires 11+ years mechanical design experience, US citizenship, and the ability to hold a Secret clearance. WSP offers a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, disability, life, retirement savings, and paid leave.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.