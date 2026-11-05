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🧑💼 Columbia, MD HR Jobs: Multiple Roles from Recruiter to Senior BP
Columbia’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from agency recruiting to senior corporate HR. If you work with people, policies, and talent strategy, there’s something here to check out.
Technical Recruiter
- Employer: Piper Companies (ZP Group)
- Location: Columbia, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base salary + commission + bonus (no exact range listed)
Full-cycle recruiting role placing tech talent for government, cybersecurity, health sciences, and more. Good fit if you like a fast-paced staffing environment, hitting activity goals, and partnering closely with account managers. Perks include open PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, phone allowance, and bonus plans.
Human Resources Manager
- Employer: Helpful Hearts Health Services Inc
- Location: Listed as Owings Mills, MD (serving programs across Maryland; posting appears under Columbia area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Based on experience
Lead HR for a growing agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities. You’ll own recruitment, onboarding, employee relations, compliance (COMAR/DDA), training, and HR admin, with room to grow into higher leadership. Benefits include Simple IRA, competitive pay, and clear advancement opportunities.
Senior HR Business Partner
- Employer: Vectorworks / Nemetschek Design Business Unit
- Location: Columbia, MD (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive; total rewards with bonus and benefits (no exact range listed)
Senior, hands-on HRBP role with global scope across the Americas, Europe, and Asia in an international software/design company. You’ll drive post-merger integration, org design, talent strategy, complex employee relations, and culture change, partnering with senior leaders and global HR teams.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—HR roles like these don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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