🍽️ Columbia, MD Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Columbia’s food scene is busy right now—especially in healthcare dining and full‑service restaurants. If you like fast-paced work and taking care of people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lorien Health Services – Lorien Harmony Hall

Lorien Health Services – Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time (also Part-time, PRN options listed)

(also Part-time, PRN options listed) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Cook for seniors in an assisted living community, focusing on nutritious, flavorful meals and batch cooking. Comes with a full benefits package, PTO, paid holidays, tuition assistance, and growth opportunities in an award‑winning, family-owned healthcare setting.

Employer: Lorien Health Services – Lorien Columbia

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time (Part-time, PRN also available)

(Part-time, PRN also available) Pay: $16.00 – $16.50 per hour

Support food service in a long‑term care and rehab center, helping with meal prep, serving, and kitchen cleanup. Good fit if you don’t mind staying busy and want benefits, PTO, and room to grow in a nationally recognized nursing home.

Employer: Lorien Health Services – Lorien Harmony Hall

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time (Part-time, PRN also available)

(Part-time, PRN also available) Pay: $16.00 – $16.50 per hour

Work in an assisted living and memory care community, helping with meal service, sanitation, and resident dining support. Includes medical benefits, PTO, paid holidays, and employee rewards, all in a highly rated senior living campus.

Employer: Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse)

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $3.63 per hour plus tips

Mix drinks, serve the full menu, and keep the bar area upbeat and clean in a busy chain steakhouse. Offers weekly pay, shift meals, holiday closures on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and team member discounts across Darden brands.

Employer: Ripple Management Group Corp / Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $75,000 per year + performance bonus

Lead a high‑volume restaurant known for authentic Shanghainese cuisine and soup dumplings. Full P&L responsibility, strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO), and a potential path to future ownership for high performers.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.