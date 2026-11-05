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🍽️ Columbia, MD Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Columbia’s food scene is busy right now—especially in healthcare dining and full‑service restaurants. If you like fast-paced work and taking care of people, these roles are worth a look.
Cook / Prep Cook (Dietary Cook)
- Employer: Lorien Health Services – Lorien Harmony Hall
- Location: Columbia, MD
- Type: Full-time (also Part-time, PRN options listed)
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour
Cook for seniors in an assisted living community, focusing on nutritious, flavorful meals and batch cooking. Comes with a full benefits package, PTO, paid holidays, tuition assistance, and growth opportunities in an award‑winning, family-owned healthcare setting.
Dietary Aide – Lorien Columbia
- Employer: Lorien Health Services – Lorien Columbia
- Location: Columbia, MD
- Type: Full-time (Part-time, PRN also available)
- Pay: $16.00 – $16.50 per hour
Support food service in a long‑term care and rehab center, helping with meal prep, serving, and kitchen cleanup. Good fit if you don’t mind staying busy and want benefits, PTO, and room to grow in a nationally recognized nursing home.
Dietary Aide – Harmony Hall Assisted Living
- Employer: Lorien Health Services – Lorien Harmony Hall
- Location: Columbia, MD
- Type: Full-time (Part-time, PRN also available)
- Pay: $16.00 – $16.50 per hour
Work in an assisted living and memory care community, helping with meal service, sanitation, and resident dining support. Includes medical benefits, PTO, paid holidays, and employee rewards, all in a highly rated senior living campus.
Bartender – LongHorn Steakhouse
- Employer: Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse)
- Location: Columbia, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $3.63 per hour plus tips
Mix drinks, serve the full menu, and keep the bar area upbeat and clean in a busy chain steakhouse. Offers weekly pay, shift meals, holiday closures on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and team member discounts across Darden brands.
General Manager – Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao
- Employer: Ripple Management Group Corp / Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao
- Location: Columbia, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $75,000 per year + performance bonus
Lead a high‑volume restaurant known for authentic Shanghainese cuisine and soup dumplings. Full P&L responsibility, strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO), and a potential path to future ownership for high performers.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.