👔 Columbia, MD Management Roles With Multiple Openings

Columbia’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for people who can run complex teams, budgets, and operations.

Below are several executive and management roles hiring in Columbia, Maryland that are worth a closer look.

Employer: AT&T Global Public Sector

AT&T Global Public Sector Location: Columbia, MD (onsite, 5 days/week; also listed in other cities)

(onsite, 5 days/week; also listed in other cities) Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: $143,800 – $215,800/year

High-impact, senior role leading a complex portfolio of public safety network programs for federal customers. You’ll own contract compliance, risk management, and executive-level communication while guiding multiple technical work streams across wireless deployment and mission-critical communications.

Employer: Blend360

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior growth and delivery leader role with full P&L ownership of a $50M+ portfolio across financial services and private equity clients. This is a “player-coach” position where you’ll manage C-suite relationships, drive consulting-led growth in data/analytics/AI, and build and mentor a team of Client Partners.

Employer: PRISM Vision Group (Retina Group of Washington partner practice)

(Retina Group of Washington partner practice) Location: Columbia, MD (travel to other offices as needed)

(travel to other offices as needed) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Hours: 7:30am–5:00pm, Monday–Friday

Salary Range: $55,431.64 – $115,127.25/year (dependent on experience)

Lead day-to-day operations for a busy ophthalmology practice, overseeing staff, scheduling, office financials, and compliance (HIPAA/OSHA). Good fit if you have healthcare office experience and want a stable weekday schedule while managing both clinical and administrative workflows.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.