🛒 Columbia, MD Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Up to $130K

Columbia’s retail scene is busy right now, from mall boutiques to grocery and tech‑driven roles. Here are several solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75–$25.40/hour (plus Whole Foods “Whole Benefits”)

Hands-on role in the Bakery—stocking, prepping, and serving baked goods while keeping displays fresh and appealing. Good fit if you like a fast pace, customer interaction, and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs and working some nights/weekends.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.75–$25.40/hour (plus Whole Foods “Whole Benefits”)

Help customers discover beer, wine, cheese, and chocolate, keep cases stocked, and run samples. No retail experience required; must be 18+ to serve alcohol and able to work a flexible schedule in cold/wet environments.

Employer: Music & Arts

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$17/hour + commission

Sales-focused role helping customers with instruments and lessons while supporting store operations and security. Great for musicians with 2+ years of experience who want commission potential, music‑friendly perks, and steady retail hours.

Employer: Johnston & Murphy

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Likely Full-time (retail schedule with evenings/weekends/holidays)

Likely (retail schedule with evenings/weekends/holidays) Pay: $17–$30/hour (base + personal and store commissions)

Lead a premium footwear/apparel store—coaching the team, hitting sales goals, and keeping visuals sharp. Best for someone with prior retail management, strong customer service skills, and comfort with a very active, on-your-feet role.

Employer: Purple

Location: Mall in Columbia, Columbia, MD

Type: Part-time (approx. 15–29 hrs/week)

Pay: $20/hour + monthly mattress commissions

Front-line Sales Lead selling mattresses and comfort products while coaching teammates and tracking your own KPIs. Good match if you have 2+ years retail experience, like tech, and want perks like a 401(k) match and product discounts.

Employer: Unison

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $110K–$130K/year

Highly cleared, government-facing support role helping federal users troubleshoot and resolve issues with Unison’s software. Ideal if you have 3+ years in government customer service/help desk, can work 8am–4pm ET, and already hold a TS/SCI with Full Scope Poly.

Employer: Ann Taylor

Location: The Mall in Columbia, Columbia, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16–$20/hour

Fashion-forward Sales Associate role focused on styling customers, keeping the floor organized, and driving loyalty. Great if you enjoy women’s apparel, have a hospitality mindset, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on experience and hours for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.