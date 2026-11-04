🏗️ Columbia, MD Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Columbia’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks with clearance and solid design skills. If you’re in mechanical or civil and open to new work, these are worth a look.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Based in Columbia, MD , working up to 4 days/week at Fort George G. Meade Army Base

Based in , working up to 4 days/week at Type: Full-time

Salary: $49.38–$60.00/hour

Key requirements: 11+ years mechanical design, strong AutoCAD , U.S. citizenship and active Secret clearance

11+ years mechanical design, strong , and Why it’s appealing: Senior role doing full‑cycle mechanical design for federal facilities, with modern tools (AutoCAD, Trace 3D Plus) and a wide benefits package from a major engineering firm.

Employer: TAP Engineering

Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000/year

Key requirements: Bachelor’s in ME or related field, 0–3 years experience, SolidWorks , active Secret clearance

Bachelor’s in ME or related field, experience, , Why it’s appealing: Great early‑career role with hands‑on design for electronic products (chip to system level), strong mentorship, and standout benefits like free employee medical and up to 15% 401(k) contribution.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Columbia, MD (projects in Montgomery & Prince George’s Counties)

(projects in Montgomery & Prince George’s Counties) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Key requirements: BS in Civil Engineering , Maryland PE , 5+ years geotechnical experience, WACEL/MARTCP, Nuclear Gauge Safety, Confined Space, MOSH trench safety

, , 5+ years geotechnical experience, WACEL/MARTCP, Nuclear Gauge Safety, Confined Space, MOSH trench safety Why it’s appealing: Field‑heavy role overseeing compaction and trench backfill on major water/sewer work, with the backing and benefits of a large national engineering firm.

(Note: A second posting for this same WSP Geotechnical Specialist role exists, but it’s the same position.)

Employer: PTR Global (staffing for an engineering client)

(staffing for an engineering client) Location: Columbia, MD

Type: Full-time, permanent placement

Salary: $130,000–$160,000/year + discretionary bonus

Key requirements: Bachelor’s in ME/Structural/Manufacturing or related, 7–10 years engineering, 3+ years people leadership, strong 3D CAD and BOM/release management

Bachelor’s in ME/Structural/Manufacturing or related, engineering, people leadership, strong 3D CAD and BOM/release management Why it’s appealing: Lead a design engineering team on multiple projects, own schedules and quality, and work closely with manufacturing and project management in a high‑impact leadership role.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume around the listed skills, and apply soon while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.