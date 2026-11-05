New hope for the abandoned consequences of hard-rock mining

In rural Washington, the first test of a 2024 cleanup law is yielding valuable results

By K.C. Mehaffey. November 5, 2026. In many ways, the Bodie Mine in rural north-central Washington is typical of tens of thousands of abandoned mine sites across the nation.

After gold was discovered on this mountainside near present-day Wauconda, Wash., in 1897, the Bodie Mine went through a couple of boom-and-bust cycles.

After the last bust it was left to the elements.

Like countless other abandoned mines, the mining operations left behind a ghost town, a handful of broken-down structures and tons and tons of waste rock known as tailings that continued to contaminate a nearby stream with arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury and other toxins.

But one thing sets the Bodie Mine apart: It’s the first to be cleaned up under a new law that bypasses liability issues and allows government agencies, nonprofits and companies to step in and move toxic materials away from waterways without fear of being held responsible should something go wrong.

Led by Trout Unlimited, contractors began cleanup work in September under the Good Samaritan Remediation Abandoned Hard-Rock Mines Act of 2024, and have already finished moving the tailings and rehabilitating the stream.

For decades, more than 100 tons of tailings have been eroding into Toroda Creek each year. The creek flows into the Kettle River, where the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation is working to reestablish salmon populations. The Kettle River is a major tributary of the Columbia River, upstream of Grand Coulee Dam.

As the first Good Samaritan to win a permit under the new law, Trout Unlimited pulled together $500,000 from several sources and hired a contractor to remove 790 tons of mine tailings from the Toroda Creek stream bank and contaminated sediment that eroded and settled out along 400 feet of the creek itself.

Trout Unlimited applied to the Environmental Protection Agency for a permit under the new law in July, showing other potential good Samaritans that, with funding, these sites can be cleaned up relatively quickly.

Corey Fisher, TU’s public lands policy director, says in the case of the Bodie Mine, TU and state and federal agencies had already finished a lot of the preliminary work, including inventorying the contaminants at the site, estimating how much material needed to be removed and completing preliminary engineering work.

“When the law passed, we saw this as a real shovel-ready opportunity,” he tells Columbia Insight.

Gold mining in Washington

Washington wasn’t a big destination during the West’s major gold rushes from the mid-1800s through the early 1900s.

And yet, its mountainous landscape is littered with old mines—some big, some small— many of them started by the would-be miners who failed to strike it rich in California.

“Although prospectors found relatively little gold within the borders of what is now Washington state, their very presence, as they rushed from one rumored bonanza to another, created new patterns of transportation, settlement, and commerce,” according to HistoryLink.org, an online encyclopedia of Washington state history.

In north-central Washington, the gold fever that swept the nation convinced Congress to take back half of the land that had been set aside just 20 years earlier as the Colville Indian Reservation.

“In 1892, the North Half of the Colville Reservation was appropriated by the United States through an Act of Congress (27 Stat. 62),” according to a brief history of the Tribe written by its archeological department.

The 12 tribes whose original territory encompassed some 39 million acres had already been pushed together onto one reservation. These tribes now saw their lands cut in half, and tribal members living on the north half were “forced to take allotments or move onto the Southern Half of the Colville Indian Reservation,” the Colvilles note.

On Feb. 21, 1896, the north half opened to public domain. Prospectors flooded the area.

Gold was discovered at the Bodie Mine in 1897, and the first mining boom occurred from 1902 to 1916.

“Approximately 15,000 tons were mined during this 14-year period, with a value of about $130,000 with gold held at $20.67 per ounce,” according to a 2007 report on the Bodie Mine by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The second boom came in 1934 and ran until 1945. The mine employed as many as 40 miners and ran up to three shifts a day. This time, the owners extracted about 50,000 tons with a value of $280,000, until shutting down in 1945.

Geo-Mineral Exploration, Inc. in Seattle, acquired title to the five patented claims in 1970, and are the owners today. The company reorganized in 2010.

Abandoned mines frequently had multiple ownerships.

“We don’t even know who mined a lot of these mines, and if we do, those companies are long gone—dissolved, bankrupt, what have you,” says Fisher.

Bodie Mine’s current landowner, he says, is a willing party who agreed to have the site improved.

“He doesn’t have any connection to the original mining that occurred there,” says Fisher. “He’s what we would categorize as an innocent landowner. He didn’t have any role in the mining.”

Emma Pokon, EPA’s Region 10 administrator, says that in this case—as with so many abandoned mines across the West—the cleanup work was highly unlikely to get done without the help of an entity like TU, and the Good Samaritan law. (EPA Region 10 covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and 271 tribal nations.)

“We don’t have a responsible party. We don’t have a resource entity that we could take an enforcement posture with to say, ‘You have to clean this up,’” she tells Columbia Insight.

Instead, there’s a source of pollution that’s many decades old that no one can be forced to clean up—and laws that make anyone who’s not responsible too gun-shy to even try.

In the case of the Bodie Mine, since the 1940s, “there’s been like 104 tons of material per year that’s been eroding into to the creek of this tributary into the Columbia River system watershed—so not an insubstantial volume of material finding its way into the watershed over time,” says Pokon. “That legacy contamination is there until it either entirely erodes away or somebody comes in and does a cleanup.”

The actual work to clean up the Bodie Mine wasn’t difficult, according to Fisher.

“Often it’s just a dirt-moving project,” he says.

It also includes re-vegetation work and two years of monitoring to ensure that new plantings are taking hold.

As far as abandoned mines go, the 3.5-acre Bodie Mine tailings site was not a large or even a medium-sized cleanup project.

“It’s meaningful in terms of the amount of material being removed, but not so large that it’s cost prohibitive or risky in any way, which is one of the other requirements of the law,” says Fisher.

To be eligible for cleanup under the Good Sam law, a project has to be relatively low risk, so that the work doesn’t end up creating a worse environmental situation.

Good Sam law

President Joe Biden signed the Good Samaritan remediation act into law in December 2024.

For a mine to be eligible for cleanup under the law, mining had to be completed before 1980, when the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act—commonly known as CERCLA or the Superfund law—was enacted.

The abandoned mine must also have no potentially responsible parties that would be liable under the law to clean it up.

“Under CERCLA, if you’re the owner of a property or if you do work on the property, you are assuming liability for cleaning it up. And that can be a daunting proposition if you don’t have a full and comprehensive understanding of what the situation is,” says Pokon. “That can be an inhibiting factor to take on something that is an unknown for you. And not just an unknown today, but if the standards change in future, now you’re in sort of the chain of potential parties that might be called upon to do work in the future.”

That’s the problem that the Good Sam law set out to solve.

Work completed under this law won’t create an unknown liability in the future, and turn a worthy effort into a problem.

Thousands of abandoned mines

While permitting and cleanup went relatively quickly for the Bodie Mine project, TU spent two decades pushing Congress to solve the liability problem in mine cleanup projects.

But the law only gives EPA the authority to permit 15 cleanup projects over seven years.

“The idea was the 15 projects would be part of a pilot to prove this concept, that Samaritans can do this safely and show success, and then go back to Congress to fully authorize the program,” says Fisher.

TU hasn’t received any other permits.

“I anticipate we would submit another application, perhaps for the 2027 field season, and I anticipate a number of state agencies will be submitting applications in 2027 or 2028,” says Fisher, adding that mines in Montana, and potentially Idaho and Oregon, will likely be among the applications.

But that’s 15 mines that will be cleaned up under the law out of tens of thousands (out of hundreds of thousands of existing abandoned mines) that continue to pollute rivers and streams nationwide.

“I would say we’re not addressing the problem with the speed that the scale of the problem demands,” says Fisher.

With the liability issue potentially solved, funding is the next hurdle.

To clean up the Bodie Mine, TU cobbled $500,000 from sources including EPA’s Region 10 Columbia River Basin grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology and the Okanogan Conservation District, along with corporate partners the Rivian Foundation and Kinross Gold Corporation, a Canadian mining company with mines in the United States.

It will take exponentially more to clean up the tens of thousands of abandoned mines that are still polluting the nation’s rivers and streams.

“We’ve got this huge problem, but we don’t have the dedicated funding that’s really needed to scale up this work,” says Fisher.

He says coal mining companies pay a tonnage fee that goes into a fund to help clean up abandoned coal mines. TU is pushing for a similar fee for new hard-rock mining.

Modern laws require remediation and bonding that will help ensure that companies are held responsible for restoring the land.

“We’ve made strides, and as we look at a new boom in domestic mining for critical minerals, we need to update those laws to make sure while we’re cleaning up those mines, and we’re not creating mistakes for the future,” says Fisher.

The post New hope for the abandoned consequences of hard-rock mining appeared first on Columbia Insight.