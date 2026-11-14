undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Gentle Columbia Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Columbia, IL? These sweet cats at Helping Strays of Monroe County are all ready (or will be ready) for loving homes.
Gus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County
- Phone: (618) 939-7389
- Health: All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and spayed/neutered (altered) prior to adoption.
If you’d like to meet Gus or other kittens, please stop by the shelter during open hours.
👉 Meet Gus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boone
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County
- Phone: (618) 939-7389
- Health: Microchipped, vaccinated, and will be altered before going home.
Interested in Boone or another kitten? Just visit during shelter open hours to say hello.
👉 Meet Boone and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Georgia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County
- Phone: (618) 939-7389
- Health: Microchipped, current on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption.
To meet Georgia and the other kittens, stop by Helping Strays during open hours.
👉 Meet Georgia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KitKat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County
- Phone: (618) 939-7389
- Health: Microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered before adoption.
If you’d like to meet KitKat or other adult cats, visit the shelter during open hours.
👉 Meet KitKat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sweetie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 4 years old)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County
- Phone: (618) 939-7389
- Personality: A gentle cat who can be a bit nervous at first, but truly lives up to her name once she feels safe. She’s looking for a calm, loving home.
- Health: Microchipped, vaccinated, and will be altered prior to adoption.
To see if Sweetie is the right match for you, stop by Helping Strays during open hours and spend some quiet time with her.
👉 Meet Sweetie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Columbia, IL, please consider visiting Helping Strays of Monroe County and meeting these wonderful cats in person. You can also explore more about them at helpingstrays.org or call (618) 939-7389 for current hours and questions.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.