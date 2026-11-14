Looking for a new feline friend in Columbia, IL? These sweet cats at Helping Strays of Monroe County are all ready (or will be ready) for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County

Phone: (618) 939-7389

Health: All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and spayed/neutered (altered) prior to adoption.

If you’d like to meet Gus or other kittens, please stop by the shelter during open hours.

👉 Meet Gus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County

Phone: (618) 939-7389

Health: Microchipped, vaccinated, and will be altered before going home.

Interested in Boone or another kitten? Just visit during shelter open hours to say hello.

👉 Meet Boone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County

Phone: (618) 939-7389

Health: Microchipped, current on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption.

To meet Georgia and the other kittens, stop by Helping Strays during open hours.

👉 Meet Georgia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County

Phone: (618) 939-7389

Health: Microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered before adoption.

If you’d like to meet KitKat or other adult cats, visit the shelter during open hours.

👉 Meet KitKat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 4 years old )

Adult (about ) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County

Phone: (618) 939-7389

Personality: A gentle cat who can be a bit nervous at first, but truly lives up to her name once she feels safe. She’s looking for a calm, loving home.

A gentle cat who can be a bit nervous at first, but truly lives up to her name once she feels safe. She’s looking for a calm, loving home. Health: Microchipped, vaccinated, and will be altered prior to adoption.

To see if Sweetie is the right match for you, stop by Helping Strays during open hours and spend some quiet time with her.

👉 Meet Sweetie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Columbia, IL, please consider visiting Helping Strays of Monroe County and meeting these wonderful cats in person. You can also explore more about them at helpingstrays.org or call (618) 939-7389 for current hours and questions.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.