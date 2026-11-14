Columbia’s food scene is growing, and Rockwell Beer Co. is a big part of that. If you like a busy, fun spot with steady shifts, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Rockwell Beer Co.

Rockwell Beer Co. Location: Columbia, IL

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a fast-paced brewery kitchen, cooking a creative menu and keeping quality high. Full-time staff can access health insurance and 401k, and there’s room to grow your kitchen skills.

Employer: Rockwell Beer Co.

Rockwell Beer Co. Location: Columbia, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great entry role if you’re new to restaurants. You’ll run food, clear tables, and keep the taproom looking sharp, with employee discounts and chances to learn more about craft beer.

Employer: Rockwell Beer Co.

Rockwell Beer Co. Location: Columbia, IL

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and work in a lively sports bar and restaurant setting. Full-time hours can come with health insurance and 401k, plus a busy bar where you can build regulars.

Employer: Rockwell Beer Co.

Rockwell Beer Co. Location: Columbia, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead the whole operation—front and back of house—in a busy brewpub and taproom. You’ll handle staffing, budgets, guest experience, and operations, with a competitive salary, health insurance, and 401k.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.