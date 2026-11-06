🐱 Playful Columbia Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption

Looking for a new feline friend in Columbia, IL? These adoptable cats are waiting at Helping Strays of Monroe County for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County

Phone: (618) 939-7389

Health: Microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered (neutered) before adoption.

If you’d like to meet Phantom or other kittens, stop by the shelter during open hours.

👉 Meet Phantom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County

Phone: (618) 939-7389

Health: Microchipped, current on vaccines, and will be altered (spayed) before going home.

Interested in Elvira? Visit the shelter during open hours to see if she’s your match.

👉 Meet Elvira and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County

Phone: (618) 939-7389

Health: Microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered (neutered) before adoption.

You can meet Grim and other kittens by dropping in during shelter open hours.

👉 Meet Grim and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County

Phone: (618) 939-7389

Health: Microchipped, current on vaccines, and will be altered (spayed) before going home.

Stop by Helping Strays during open hours to visit Hecate and the other kittens.

👉 Meet Hecate and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young (about 1 year old)

Young (about 1 year old) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County

Phone: (618) 939-7389

Description: Penny has long, silky fur and unique black markings on her face that really stand out. She has a sweet disposition and enjoys gentle pets and head rubs.

Penny has long, silky fur and unique black markings on her face that really stand out. She has a sweet disposition and enjoys gentle pets and head rubs. Health: Microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered (spayed) before adoption.

If you’d like to meet Penny, visit the shelter during open hours to see if she’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Columbia, IL area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Helping Strays of Monroe County at (618) 939-7389 or stop by during open hours to meet these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.