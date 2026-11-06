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🐱 Playful Columbia Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption
Looking for a new feline friend in Columbia, IL? These adoptable cats are waiting at Helping Strays of Monroe County for a cozy home and a family to love.
Phantom
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County
- Phone: (618) 939-7389
- Health: Microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered (neutered) before adoption.
If you’d like to meet Phantom or other kittens, stop by the shelter during open hours.
👉 Meet Phantom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Elvira
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County
- Phone: (618) 939-7389
- Health: Microchipped, current on vaccines, and will be altered (spayed) before going home.
Interested in Elvira? Visit the shelter during open hours to see if she’s your match.
👉 Meet Elvira and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grim
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County
- Phone: (618) 939-7389
- Health: Microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered (neutered) before adoption.
You can meet Grim and other kittens by dropping in during shelter open hours.
👉 Meet Grim and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hecate
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County
- Phone: (618) 939-7389
- Health: Microchipped, current on vaccines, and will be altered (spayed) before going home.
Stop by Helping Strays during open hours to visit Hecate and the other kittens.
👉 Meet Hecate and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Penny (Cruella)
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young (about 1 year old)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Helping Strays of Monroe County
- Phone: (618) 939-7389
- Description: Penny has long, silky fur and unique black markings on her face that really stand out. She has a sweet disposition and enjoys gentle pets and head rubs.
- Health: Microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered (spayed) before adoption.
If you’d like to meet Penny, visit the shelter during open hours to see if she’s the right fit for your home.
👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Columbia, IL area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Helping Strays of Monroe County at (618) 939-7389 or stop by during open hours to meet these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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