🛒 Columbia Heights Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings

Columbia Heights has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like staying busy and helping people face-to-face.

Here are a few customer-focused roles hiring in Columbia Heights, MN this week:

Employer: Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Location: Columbia Heights, MN

Columbia Heights, MN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers get a clean, shiny car while working with a high-energy team outdoors. This role is great if you like talking with people, selling memberships, and staying active on your feet.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Columbia Heights, MN

Columbia Heights, MN Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $20.00/hour (with scheduled increases up to $22.00/hour by Year 5)

Work in a busy grocery store where you’ll stock shelves, run the register, and help keep the store clean and organized. This is a steady role with strong pay, benefits, and lots of variety in your day.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.