    • Columbia Daily Tribune

    Here's how mid-Missourians voted in last 50 years of presidential elections

    By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune,

    2 days ago

    The U.S. is close to reaching its next decision on who should lead the country, with the general election coming up Nov. 5.

    Will it be the Republican ticket of former President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, where the former is attempting another White House takeover from the Democrats? That ticket includes current Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

    Four years ago, Boone County voters soundly selected President Joe Biden over Trump's reelection bid. The Biden-Harris ticket in 2020 received approximately 56% of the vote, compared to the ticket of Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence receiving roughly 43%. About 70% of registered voters turned out for that election.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIGHh_0wRG1vHp00

    The Biden-Harris campaign won both the electoral college and popular vote, though that has not always been the case. And the smooth transition of power was threatened due to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capital building. So, what about the history of presidential elections in Boone County? Did they align with the rest of the country or were they opposite of national results?

    The Tribune looked back through upward of 50 years worth of election results at the Boone County Clerk's office to find out.

    2016

    Scaling back eight years to 2016, nearly 78% of Boone County's registered voters cast ballots.

    This again was not a tight race. In Boone County, Trump lost to the Democratic ticket of Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine, roughly 46% to 53% (36,200 votes, compared to 41,125 votes).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443ehy_0wRG1vHp00

    Trump won the electoral college and the presidency, though. This election was one of the few in recent history in which the candidate who won the popular vote did not win the presidency.

    While presidential elections often have more than just Republicans or Democrats on the ballot, the analysis by the Tribune only looked at these two party results. So, while percentages are accurate when comparing just the two parties to each other, they may not match what is on file at the county clerk's office. The vote numbers also do not indicate the total number of ballots cast, but do provide an indication of the county's population growth.

    2012 to 2000

    It was relatively close in Boone County, but former President Barack Obama was able to defeat Republican Mitt Romney in the 2012 reelection by a difference of three percentage points, rather than the seven-point difference of the 2016 and 2020 elections where Trump was top of the Republican ticket.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmX1M_0wRG1vHp00

    Obama and then-Vice President Biden garnered 51%, while Romney and Paul Ryan received 48% of votes in the county (39,847 to 37,404 votes). Seventy-nine percent of registered voters cast ballots.

    Obama first came to the presidency in 2008, running against Arizona Sen. John McCain and his running mate Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor. This followed eight years of George W. Bush, which was marked with multiple world-changing events, including 9/11; the wars on terrorism in both Iraq and Afghanistan; and the 2008 recession, which started in 2007 but reached its peak by September 2008.

    Obama handily won Boone County and the country in November 2008. It was a 13-percentage point spread between the Democrats and the Republicans. Obama gained 56% of Boone County votes (47,062), while McCain received 43% of the vote (36,849).

    Looking back to the eight years of Bush's presidency, he squeaked by with 50.1% of the vote in Boone County in 2004 (37,801 votes), besting the John Kerry/John Edwards Democratic ticket, which received 49.9% of the vote (37,643). Bush more soundly won the 2004 national election.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AoRDh_0wRG1vHp00

    He barely won, on the other hand, the national election in 2000 and took office under the cloud of the controversy surrounding the Florida recount. Like in 2016, this also was a situation in which Democrat Al Gore and his running mate Joe Lieberman won the popular vote but lost the election.

    In Boone County, the race again was relatively close, but Gore still won the county 50.3% to Bush and running mate Dick Cheney's 49.7% (28,811 to 28,426).

    The 1990s

    Former President Bill Clinton, with Gore as his running mate, won Boone County in both presidential elections of the 1990s. This decade also saw the last time, in the previous 27 years, a Democrat would win the state's electoral college votes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gy8l3_0wRG1vHp00

    Clinton, in 1996, defeated the Republican ticket of Bob Dole and Jack Kemp, in the county with 53% of the vote to Dole's 47% (24,984 votes over 22,047). Clinton first gained office in 1992 defeating George H.W. Bush and then Vice President Dan Quayle, who were seeking reelection. It was a more searing defeat for the Bush ticket in Boone County in 1992. Clinton won with 57% of the vote to Bush's 43% (26,176 votes to 19,405).

    The 1980s

    Bush was former President Ronald Reagan's running mate and would go on to win the presidency himself in 1988 over the Democrat Michael Dukakis and his running mate Lloyd Bentsen. Bush didn't fare well with Boone County voters, though. He still won the state, however. The presidency also was won in a national landslide.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16kZFx_0wRG1vHp00

    Dukakis won 52% of the county over 48% for Bush (24,370 to 22,948 votes).

    Landslide elections were considerable in the 1980s for Republicans. The county preferred bookends. The decade started with a preference for the Democratic candidate and closed out with preference for the Democrat. In the 1984 election, however, the county was essentially all in for Reagan.

    He would defeat Democrat Walter Mondale and running mate Geraldine Ferraro with 57% of the county's vote (26,600 votes). Mondale received 43% or 19,364 votes.

    Mondale also was a former vice president and running mate for Democrat Jimmy Carter. County voters sought to reelect Carter in 1980 with 53% of the vote (18,516) to Reagan gaining 16,308 votes, or 47%. Mondale just couldn't surmount the mountain of votes Reagan received nationally.

    The 1970s

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22I4Io_0wRG1vHp00

    When Jimmy Carter was elected president in 1976, this was again a time when the state also elected the Democrat. In Boone County, he defeated the Republican Party ticket of President Gerald Ford and Bob Dole. Carter received 52% of the vote in Boone County, compared to Ford's 48% (17,674 votes to 16,373).

    Ford was seeking a full term as president after he took on the role following the resignation in 1974 of President Richard Nixon due to the Watergate scandal. Nixon had won his national reelection in 1972. Ford was vice president for Nixon, also after a resignation. Spiro Agnew left office in 1973 due to a financial scandal unrelated to Watergate.

    The 1972 election also was a strong win for Republicans in Boone County. Nixon won 57% of the vote over Democrat George McGovern and running mate Sargent Shriver's 43% (16,943 votes to 12,971).

    Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on X, formerly Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

    This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Here's how mid-Missourians voted in last 50 years of presidential elections

