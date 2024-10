It's final four time: Vote for Missouri's greatest living rock star

Sometimes jokes work because they're true. And the joke goes that you only need to know three chords (maybe less) to be a rock 'n' roll star.

As the Tribune continues our search for Missouri's greatest living rock star, we offer you four chords of a kind. From an initial eight choices, we present a final four grouping of musicians, all of whom have shaped modern sound in and beyond Missouri.

If you need a refresh, you can read a brief bio of each artist here , then cast your votes to propel us into the finals.

Sheryl Crow's road hasn't been very winding through the first two rounds and most recently taking about 88% of votes against Jay Farrar.

She'll face off in the second round against the Midwest Princess who continues to rise (both in the charts and this contest), Chappell Roan. Roan took a little more than 60% of the votes against Nathaniel Rateliff.

Another matchup that wasn't particularly close featured Nelly, who's shaking his tailfeather into the semifinals after getting about 85% of the votes in an all-St. Louis-battle against SZA.

He'll face Michael McDonald, crooner and ivory-tickler of both Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, who just narrowly defeated Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne, 51% to 49%.

