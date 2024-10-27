30 by 30: Cardinals fan completes milestone tour of Major League Baseball stadiums

During the 2024 Major League Baseball season, Los Angeles Dodgers' all-world talent Shohei Ohtani inaugurated the 50/50 club, amassing 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases. Cleveland's perennial all-star Jose Ramirez missed the rare 40/40 campaign by a single home run.

And Kevin Graeler became a 30/30 man.

With a September trip to Toronto's Rogers Centre, the former Tribune editor completed a cycle typically left to the pros, visiting his 30th MLB stadium before his 30th birthday.

The pursuit reflects Graeler's deep love of the game, of all that happens within the angled diamond. But another purpose resonates deeper still. Graeler estimates he's visited around half the ballparks with his father and around half with his wife, Laura.

Those cardinal points of connection kept him moving from one city to another. Yet they can't begin to account for the ushers, vendors, and fans of yet another home team he's encountered.

"The opportunity to visit every Major League Baseball stadium has been a grand excuse to explore so many places and meet so many people while spending quality time with my dad or my wife," Graeler said.

A Canadian welcome

The Graelers met a warm welcome as seasons turned in Toronto.

"Canadian nice is a real thing, as it turns out," Graeler said.

As is their custom, the couple circled the Rogers Centre before the Blue Jays squared up with the Cardinals, taking in the city, craning their necks to see as much of the CN Tower as the landmark allows from the ground.

On the streets and sidewalks, Toronto fans greeted them kindly, lending meaning to a game that meant nothing to the standings, Graeler said.

The Graelers took in batting practice, also their usual, and felt something in the "spectacle" of teams from two countries playing the same game, their two flags and national anthems prominent, he said.

And Graeler took an extraordinary souvenir home. Laura Graeler arranged for a letter of congratulations from the Blue Jays organization, which read in part, "Passionate baseball fans such as yourself make the Toronto Blue Jays extremely proud to play every game."

Adam Wainwright and a full-circle changeup

As a red-blooded kid from St. Louis, Graeler's formative baseball memories took place inside his first stadiums — the second and third iterations of Busch — with his favorite squad. And like many sports legends, the beginning date of his fandom is a bit inconclusive, lost to time.

"Baseball has been ingrained in my life from the start," he said.

He knows he caught a game by 2004, when the newly-acquired Cardinal Larry Walker slugged a grand slam, flaming fans into frenzy and granting a young Graeler an experience to build upon.

What's more certain: his love of the Cardinals parallels the career of hurler Adam Wainwright, who spent all 18 years of his career with the team, retiring in 2023.

During Wainwright's rookie 2006 campaign, Graeler and his dad queued in the left-field concourse to receive an autograph during a fan event. No one in St. Louis that day expected Wainwright to finish the year finishing a World Series run as the team's closer.

Wainwright "ended the NLCS with a strikeout of Carlos Beltran on a gorgeous curveball, and ended the World Series by fanning Detroit's Brandon Inge with a wicked slider," the Washington Post's Dave Sheinin wrote at the time.

"I'll probably never throw another curve or slider again without thinking of those two pitches," Wainwright said in the Post's account.

Flash forward to 2023 and the days just after Wainwright's 199th career win. Graeler and his father acquired tickets for the veteran's next start against the Milwaukee Brewers, their hopes rewarded with seven shutout innings and a new, beautiful round number.

Graeler caught a foul ball during the game, a true bookend to that first autograph, his father pointed out. The experience only reinforced "the magic" of his fandom, Graeler said.

Stadium superlatives

Graeler chased the Cardinals to his first stadium beyond St. Louis, visiting the rival Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago in 2008. His quest picked up steam in the mid-2010s, when he began showing up to multiple ballparks each year.

At every stadium, distinct features and stories revealed themselves. Obvious standouts include the outfield ivy at Wrigley, the Green Monster at Boston's Fenway Park. But Graeler also delighted in the bobblehead museum behind home plate at Miami's LoanDepot Park and the way San Diego's skyline frames Gallagher Square, a green space inside Petco Park.

PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, ranks among Graeler's most pleasant surprises, he said. And he felt a kinship with Phillies fans inside Citizens Bank Park, recognizing their devotion from his days in St. Louis.

“Why do this when I can watch on TV or I can look at pictures?" Graeler said. "Well, there is so much more when you have the authentic ballpark experience and you breathe in the air of that stadium. You feel the energy of that ballpark.”

Entering a stadium for the first time, Graeler would strike up conversations with the attendants — true experts, there for every home game, he said — and act as a different sort of baseball scout, spying the nooks and crannies he needed to see up close.

In Milwaukee, this meant sitting in the stadium's highest — and loneliest — seat, where he had a "row to myself" and a "birds-eye view" from an upper-deck anomaly.

Among the best ballpark food on an expansive menu: poutine at Rogers Centre, Dodger dogs, Skyline Chili in Cincinnati and the cheesesteak in Philadelphia.

You can go home again, and Graeler always returned to St. Louis with a newfound sense of Busch stadium and a deeper perspective on what baseball's cathedrals offer.

“Having the chance to check out every Major League Baseball stadium — I think that’s only grown my appreciation for Busch Stadium and what makes it unique," he said. "But (it) also has raised my awareness that every ballpark has its distinct place and beauty and to look for those things, to seek them out.”

A whole new ballgame

Finishing his tour, Graeler — who now works at Columbia College — is looking ahead to a different sort of park. The next adventure, he said, is all 63 national parks by that birthday. (He estimates he's visited around half.)

He also hopes to catch up with any new and future stadiums; Las Vegas is the closest prospect on the western horizon, with the Oakland A's seemingly tying their future to that city.

But in a new season, without a numerical goal attached to baseball, the goal largely remains the same. However people discuss the game's inherent slowness, or tinker with its pace of play, baseball time is quality time. Graeler truly believes that.

Across the current and any future generations of his family, he intends to keep making memories, to turn over that "grand excuse" and be together whenever and wherever possible.

Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. He's on Twitter/X @aarikdanielsen.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: 30 by 30: Cardinals fan completes milestone tour of Major League Baseball stadiums