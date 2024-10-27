Letters to the editor: On Amendment 3 and voting for leaders

Grandpa, who do you vote for?

Young man, my vote is my voice, joined with voices of all in our country, to choose who will lead us forward. I vote for those who look out at a crowd and see a loud, messy, chaotic family, not “us and them” with hostility towards “the others.” I vote for leaders who have shown they care about and for the people they serve, and not those who seek only to get more for themselves.

Just as you learn at school, and many hear in houses of worship or in their own meditations, we are made better by playing well with others, sharing, and listening to those we disagree with. I vote for those who see a world of grays and not one of clashing monotones. I vote for those who serve a shared pie willing to cut enough slices to feed all at the table. And who put some away to make a better world for your children’s children.

You’ve been taught that words matter, that honesty is the evasive but optimal policy, that doing what you say matters so much more than doing what you selfishly plan in order to serve yourself. I vote for those whose record demonstrates reliability, whose actions put others first, whose plans include all of us and generations to come. I vote for those who are faithful to the laws of the land, to the values common to all of us, and who pursue the best for all.

I vote for the patriot who has put his life on the line repeatedly in service to all, not the coward who ran from the inferno he helped feed in our hallowed halls.

I vote for your sister’s, and your mother’s, and your future granddaughter’s fundamental and sacred right to choose what is best for their health and wellness, free of intrusion by the government or the hypocrisy of those who would impose their values on others.

I vote for the dedication of the best teacher, the compassion of the tireless care provider, and for the inclusiveness of the wise spiritual leader.

One day, I hope you will vote this way too.

Tony Cook, Fayette

Vote 'Yes' on Amendment 3 to give doctors, families choice in care

On November 5, Missourians have a crucial opportunity to vote on Amendment 3, which will end the state's total abortion ban. This ban currently provides no exceptions for rape, incest, or even for a woman's health in cases of pregnancy complications.

The outcome of this ballot measure weighs heavily on many of us, especially as future healthcare providers. Maternal mortality rates have spiked in states with abortion restrictions. Access to Obstetric & Gynecology providers is declining , leaving people of reproductive capacity without proper care . States with the most restrictive laws also saw a pronounced decrease in OB/GYN and Family Medicine residency applications.

Practicing in a state that promotes evidence-based medicine is important to many healthcare providers, and should be the standard for our patients. The post- Dobbs landscape has affected OB/GYN’s training, research, and practice, in addition to access to necessary healthcare.

Voting "yes" on Amendment 3 means trusting families and their physicians to make the best decisions for themselves, without government interference. It’s about ensuring that every Missourian has the right to access the care they need. Vote yes to protect the freedom of all Missourians to make their own healthcare decisions. Voting yes will help secure medical training and access in the state.

Shaminy Manoranjithan, Columbia

Vote 'No' on Amendment 3 to protect minors from surgeries

Shocking documentation of recently released records of sex-change surgeries performed on minors in various states should alert voters in Missouri that such is on the horizon if Amendment 3 succeeds.

It applies to all "persons," including minors. There has been testimony by a member of the trans community that "reproductive health care" does include gender-affirming care and "this is basic medical science which has been around for decades."

Anti-"discrimination" language of Amendment 3 (par. 6) would cancel the Missouri Save Adolescence From Experimentation Act (SAFE), statute 191.720 and 568.065. They outlaw health care providers from performing gender transition surgery, including cross-sex hormones and puberty-blocking drugs, for the purpose of gender transition on those under the age of 18. Genital mutilation is a class B felony if said person destroys private female parts of a child under 17.

Immunities against prosecution, suit or other adverse action are recited (par. 5) for any person, even assisting a young patient. He/she cannot be penalized, prosecuted, or otherwise subjected to adverse action for doing so (par. 5). This means no one could be held accountable if your child or grandchild was harmed or died from the above surgery or drugs, or from an abortion.

Amendment 3 does not include any requirement of consent or even notification to a parent. The broad terms of Amendment 3 apply also to women's sports competition, and use of school bathrooms or locker rooms by males.

Finally, expect an effort to require use of taxes to pay for the above because it would be claimed the government cannot "discriminate" against any "reproductive health care," which includes sex-change surgeries on minors.

Changing a minor's sex is life-altering and justifies a No vote on Amendment 3.

David C. Drury, attorney, St. Louis

