Businesses must change and adapt for long-term success

Businesses must strategically seek avenues of future profitable growth to ensure their long-term success. A business cannot remain status quo. Technology, available to everyone, does not allow a business to relax and enjoy its achievements.

Think about how technology has changed the ways businesses of all sizes operate in terms of communication, marketing and advertising, customer service, data management, sales, supply chain management, and many other areas.

Competitors will not allow a sense of accomplishment. The Australian tennis great Rod Laver was fond of saying, “ The time your game is most vulnerable is when you are ahead. Never let up.”

Competitors are constantly seeking to improve their products’ functionality, design, safety features and profit margins. They are also performing market research and frequently connecting with your target market. As counterintuitive as it might seem, the best thing you can say about your competitor is something positive. Try saying, “They are a good company.”

There are many strategies a company may elect to execute to achieve elusive long-term and sustainable growth. The list includes merger and acquisition, franchising, licensing, enhanced operational efficiency, new uses for a product or service, and so forth.

One way in which a business can realize sustainable long-term growth is through bringing new and innovative products or services to its customers. This process can be time-consuming and relies on consumer research, investment financing, development of protypes, and the like.

Many individuals do not consider an institution of higher education a business. Columbia College is indeed in the business of providing both undergraduate and graduate higher education to our students. We have more than 90 associate, bachelor’s, master’s and certificate “products.” We distribute these “products” via in-seat classes on main campus, through online and virtual classes, and at our Columbia College Global locations.

However, as with any business based in Columbia, it is imperative that Columbia College’s Robert W. Plaster School of Business bring new vigorous “products” to our students and the community. The status quo is simply not acceptable.

To that end, the Plaster School of Business is introducing some innovative programs and initiatives during the 2024-25 academic year.

One of the most exciting new initiatives at the Plaster School of Business is the creation of a Business Clinic. This clinic will operate in a similar manner to those at law schools. It will be an “in-house consulting firm” where nonprofit and for-profit organizations of all sizes, including amateur and professional sports clubs and organizations, will be “clients.”

The clinic will provide insight, counsel and recommendations on problems that businesses or organizations need to solve or in terms of research, data and information-harvesting that may be necessary. The clinic will also offer brand platform construction, marketing plan development, social media plan development and strategic plan facilitation.

Our students will work with clients on projects under the guidance of faculty and then present their solutions to the client. This provides our students a magnificent “real business world” experience that will further their efforts to begin a productive career from day one.

A second new experiential education initiative is the Plaster School of Business Social Media and Alumni Communication Center. Working with faculty, this will be a student-led initiative that will provide students an opportunity to create, develop and execute practical social media plans for the school. This initiative will promote development of co-curricular activities collegewide that will complement the classroom curriculum.

The Plaster School of Business is also in the process of building robust and vibrant advisory councils for both the school overall and its Steven & Barbara Fishman Center for Entrepreneurship. We believe it is critical for the school’s future to create and engage in ongoing dialogues with business professionals in the communities Columbia College serves.

Beyond these initiatives, we are actively considering other new programs and courses, some of which are already in the development stage.

Innovation is essential as the job market and the needs of our students continue to evolve.

Robert Hohenstein teaches in the Robert W. Plaster School of Business at Columbia College. He has a lifetime of marketing experience, from serving as a vice president of marketing with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and Paramount Parks, Inc., to president and chief executive officer of Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, Inc.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Businesses must change and adapt for long-term success