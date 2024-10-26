Open in App
    Columbia/Boone County housing study addresses long-reaching impacts of 2008 recession

    By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune,

    2 days ago

    The U.S., and by extension Columbia and Boone County, still are feeling after effects 16 years later of the 2008 recession and housing crisis.

    That was a key takeaway Thursday as community members gathered for a daylong housing summit, at which David Boston, owner of Amarach Planning Services presented results of the joint City of Columbia/Boone County housing study .

    Following data gathering from multiple sources, including federal sources, such as the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and more local sources, such as the Columbia Board of Realtors, Boston presented a list of 24 recommendations among four umbrellas: development, preservation, empowerment and sustainability. There also were public surveys and public input meetings for data gathering.

    The housing study is part of ongoing efforts related to the county's Upward Mobility Action Plan . It also has run concurrently with the county's process to update its master plan and the city's to address urban conservation regulations .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JffMC_0wMz2oKJ00

    Housing study findings

    The housing and mortgage practices by lenders in the lead-up to the 2008 recession and housing crisis ended up not leading to a housing market reset, Boston explained. This was because foreclosed homes were snapped up through investor purchases both at the national level and even locally by smaller investors.

    This kept housing prices high and they have continued to increase. In Boone County, median housing prices last year were roughly $250,000. This year they are nearly $300,000, Boston explained. The same impact has happened to rental prices.

    To afford a one-bedroom apartment at the 2024 fair market rent, a person needs to make at least $16 per hour in Boone County, particularly in Columbia. In neighboring counties, that amount is roughly $12-$13 per hour, such as in Cole County, Boston said. Median rent was $933 in 2023, and ballooned to $1,079 in 2024.

    The number of people who commute into Boone County from neighboring counties has increased in the last nine years from 24% to 33%, according to provided data sheets and statements made by Boston. There are jobs in Boone County, but the cost of living means more people commute in.

    Roughly 50% of renters and 20% of homeowners are cost-burdened, paying more 30% of gross income on housing. About 27% of renters and 7% of homeowners are severely cost-burdened, more than 50% of gross income on housing, per provided data sheets.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNbr1_0wMz2oKJ00

    Overall county urban areas (Columbia) needs more infill housing as a means of preserving rural land, the infrastructure capacity to support infill and to address "not in my back yard" attitudes. Suburban areas (other county municipalities, outskirt residential neighborhoods of Columbia) have to balance development with character, while increasing density in activity areas along with addressing infrastructure. Rural areas have limited development because of infrastructure and while agricultural land needs preservation, there still is some growth of housing that could happen.

    Recommendations

    Among the 24 recommendations under the various umbrellas, each one includes stakeholders, such as the city and county, developers and mortgage lenders, and other service organizations. Boston also provided a potential timeline for implementation of each. Short-term recommendations can be implemented within one to three years, mid-term from three to six years and long-term six years plus.

    Significant recommendations were under then development category. This included the creation of predictable and streamlined review processes for planning and permit departments within three to six years. A local housing trust fund could be established within three years.

    Because Boone County has strong employment, a linkage fee policy on new developments could be adopted in support of that trust fund, Boston said. A linkage fee generally is on commercial and industrial development since those are job creators, which creates demand for affordable housing and the fee supports affordable housing activities.

    Columbia in the past has used tax-increment financing, TIF, on business development, but it also could be applied to housing development for urban infill. This could take three to six years. The city or county also could adopt universal design and accessibility parameters for housing, which could aid the city's aging population to stay longer in their homes.

    From 2022: 'Different approach to planning' used to create Mobility Action Plan to address Boone County poverty

    Boston also encourages the city or county to apply for the third funding cycle of the Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing, PRO Housing, grant. Past awards were from $3 million to $5 million and could go toward code redevelopment for the streamlining of the review process, fund a nexus study toward a linkage fee policy or even just provide more public education opportunities on financial literacy and home ownership, per the housing study report.

    Other recommendations under remaining categories included establishing rent-to-own programs; including transportation costs in mortgage underwriting; improving and consolidating the city transit system, such as cutting back on student apartment shuttles so they need to access public transit and getting bus routes down to 30 minute cycles; promotion of housing preservation through an inventory; code enforcement; adopting an inclusionary zoning policy that could incentivize mixed income and affordable housing in higher-income areas and even participation in the Missouri Housing Development Commission Home Repair Opportunity, HeRO, program for noncosmetic repairs, among several others.

    The full report is available through the City of Columbia's Housing Division website .

    More: Here's what community members are saying about affordable housing in Boone County

    Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on X, formerly Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

    This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia/Boone County housing study addresses long-reaching impacts of 2008 recession

    Gerard Rogers
    1d ago
    REALLY......Greedy landlords
