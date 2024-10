All treats, no tricks: Columbia's best live music this Halloween

Columbia concert venues will be passing out ear candy for Halloween, with several really strong shows scheduled for the spookiest night of the year.

If you're not into trick-or-treating, or want a sonic haven after repeatedly answering your front door, you're in luck. From relatable country-rock to electric songwriting and even a pair of experimental-music lions, here's what you can hear on Oct. 31.

Ole 60 at The Blue Note

If you want to see the rising Kentucky stars, you better already have tickets — Ole 60's Halloween show already is sold out. Forward thinkers will enjoy a growing catalog of emotional Everyman songs that build from the foundations of country, folk and classic rock.

8 p.m.; Cody Powers shares the bill. Find out more at https://thebluenote.com/event/ole-60/ .

Hotel Fiction at Rose Music Hall

Led by Jade Long and Jessica Thompson, this Athens, Georgia outfit embraces a rich, woozy sort of songcraft that both hearkens back to great '70s legends — think Elton John or Linda Ronstadt — and pushes into the present tense with electronic adornments and rock flourishes. Hotel Fiction has earned its place alongside a number of terrific artists, including Young the Giant, Susto and The Brook and the Bluff.

8 p.m.; Elephant Fiction and The Park share the bill. Tickets are $13-$16. Visit https://rosemusichall.com/event/hotel-fiction/ to learn more.

Wolf Eyes at Cafe Berlin

Homegrown music-and-arts collective Dismal Niche reliably presents Columbia audiences with sonic adventures. This time around, Dismal Niche presents the Michigan duo of Nate Young and John Olson; the pair is "known for their bizarre and otherworldly approach to everything," according to their Bandcamp bio. This method manifests in music that lives in the spaces between and overlapping sonic collage, a sort of industrial jazz and soundscapes that would make David Lynch smile.

8 p.m.; Missouri Executive Order 44, Throuple and Littered with Arrows fill out a serious bill. Tickets are $15-$20. Head to https://www.dismalniche.com/ for more details.

