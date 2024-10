Tribune pizza bracket enters final four. Vote now for finalists

What started as a evenly cut pizza into eight slices is now down to four semifinalists as Columbia Daily Tribune readers hone in on a citywide favorite.

Readers helped whittle a list of nearly 20 pizza slinging locations down to eight.

Those favorites were 1839 Taphouse, Arris Pizza, Endwell Taverna, G&D Pizzeria, Pappo's Pizzeria and Pub, Pizza Tree, Shakespeare's Pizza and Tony's Pizza Palace. A randomly seeded bracket was created pitting four pairs against each other.

Out of those eight the following are the city's top four favorites, also randomly paired into brackets. Voting today will determine the final matchup with results publishing Sunday. Approximately 1,000 votes were cast last round.

Pizza Tree advances after taking more than 75% of the votes against 1839 Taphouse. G&D Pizzeria had a closer match, but likewise advances after receiving more than 60% of votes against Endwell Taverna.

Shakespeare's received more than 70% of votes against Arris Pizza, while Tony's Pizza Palace won the closest matchup with more than 55% of votes against Pappo's Pizzeria and Pub.

