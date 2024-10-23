Here are the holiday break schedules for Columbia Public Schools, Mizzou and more

Any stakeholder in Columbia's schools knows the days are moving fast.

Whether a student, parent or guardian, teacher or other employee, the semester is galloping toward fall and winter holidays and their accompanying breaks.

Here's a brief look at the vacations and milestone dates ahead for Columbia Public Schools, several private schools and our local halls of higher education.

Columbia Public Schools

Thanksgiving recess begins Wednesday, Nov. 27 with three days off through Nov. 29.

Friday, Dec. 20 is the last school day of 2024, with winter break officially beginning on Monday, Dec. 23 and lasting through Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. The time off extends through Friday, Jan. 3, technically a teacher work day. Classes resume on Monday, Jan. 6.

Other key dates arriving now through the holidays:

Nov. 1, 4-5: Teacher work days; no school in session

Nov. 15: End of parent-teacher conferences for the district's elementary and middle schools. This also is a teacher work day, with no school in session.

Columbia Independent School

From junior kindergarten through 12th grade, Columbia Independent School has an enrollment of 445 students for the 2024-25 year, according to its website. Here are key upcoming dates at CIS:

Fall break: Nov. 25-29

Other key fall dates: All-school spirit week Nov. 18-22; Read-a-thon/Mission Day Nov. 22

Winter vacation: Vacation takes place Dec. 23-Jan. 3 after a half-day on Dec. 20

Spring 2025 semester begins: Jan. 6

Father Tolton Catholic High School

Columbia's private Catholic high school opened in the 2011-12 school year. Here are important upcoming dates:

Thanksgiving break: Nov. 25-29

Other key fall dates: No classes due to professional development Dec. 6; finals/early dismissal Dec. 16-19

Christmas break: Dec. 20-Jan. 5

Spring 2025 semester begins: Jan. 6

Columbia College

Here's how the holiday breaks break down at Columbia College:

Thanksgiving break: Nov. 25-29

Last day of Day student classes/final exams: Dec. 6/Dec. 9-13

Spring 2025 semester begins: Jan. 6

University of Missouri

Here's what the holiday schedule looks like at the UM System's flagship campus:

Thanksgiving break: Nov. 23-Dec. 1

Last day of classes/final exams: Dec. 5/Dec. 9-13

Spring 2025 semester begins: Jan. 21

Stephens College

Columbia's historic women's college is on a new block schedule this semester. Here's how that will shape holiday breaks:

Thanksgiving break: Nov. 23-Dec. 1

Last day of courses: Dec. 18

Spring 2025 semester begins: Jan. 13

Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. He's on Twitter/X @aarikdanielsen.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Here are the holiday break schedules for Columbia Public Schools, Mizzou and more