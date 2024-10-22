These Boone County seats are on November ballots. Here's what they do

In just a couple of weeks, voters will return to the polls to make choices on who they want representing them .

They face decisions not only for president and congressional representation, but also state level roles, including Missouri governor, other state cabinet level positions, and state legislature and roles, along with those at the county level.

When it comes to county-level positions, what exactly are those down ballot roles? There are many decisions voters will make on down ballot races. This is what each role does, and who is on the ballot.

Boone County court positions

There are three elections in the Boone County courts. Two judges and the circuit clerk for Boone County. Two of the three races are contested.

Republican Brouck Jacobs faces no opposition Nov. 5 for the Division 1 circuit judge position. He was appointed to the bench in 2017 before securing a full six-year term in 2018. Since he faces no opposition, unless someone were to mount a write-in campaign with just a couple weeks to go, he will serve a second term on the bench.

The Division 3 circuit court judgeship is the one up for grabs. Current Judge Kevin Crane is retiring .

Republican attorney Jesus Osete seeks to don robes for the 13th judicial circuit, which is comprised of Boone and Callaway Counties. Osete has the backing of several current and former Republican leaders, including Mike Kehoe, running for Missouri Governor; State Sen. Caleb Rowden, who represents Boone County. Locally, he also is supported by Ward 2 Columbia council member Lisa Meyer, and Randy Minchew, who previously had run for Columbia Mayor, among others.

Democrat Stephanie Morrell seeks to elevate from an associate circuit position to the circuit judge position. She first was elected to the bench in 2018 and was reelected in 2022. She previously was an assistant prosecutor for Boone County, and assistant attorney general for the state of Missouri, City of Sturgeon prosecutor and adjunct professor for Columbia College. She has the backing of the Columbia police and fire department unions, the local laborer's union, retired 13th judicial circuit judges, Democratic state representatives, Boone County elected officials, among others.

There also is one administrative role up for election. This is the circuit court clerk. There is a clerk in both Boone and Callaway Counties. The court clerk's role is to manager court records, issue legal documents and financial management of the court. Democrat Sherry Terrell in Boone County is facing off against Republican Amanda D. Old for the position. Terrell was appointed to the position last year and now seeks a full term.

County department positions

The county has various departments which aid the day-to-day workings of the county. Those who head these department are elected positions. Four of these departments will have elections, but only one race is contested.

As one piece of the county's law enforcement arm, Sheriff Dwayne Carey, a Democrat, is seeking a sixth term, and after fending of a primary challenge from former deputy Charles Blair, is slated to win it. He has no Republican or other party challenger. The Sheriff's department has both patrol and jail divisions. Along with department oversight, he is also in charge of the department's budget.

Democrat Kenny Mohr seeks a second term as county assessor. He is running with out opposition. His role is responsible of maintaining lists of taxable real estate and personal property, such as vehicles or other equipment used in industrial applications. His department's assessments determines the county's tax base for levying taxes by the county and other political subdivisions. The assessment leads to the annual property tax collection by Boone County collector's department. The assessor also works in tandem with the Boone County Recorder of Deeds to ensure tax maps and property lines are kept up to date.

Democrat Chimene Schwach seeks the county's public administrator role currently held by Sonja Boone, who is not seeking reelection. Schwach is running unopposed. The public administrator is the elected custodian and manager of estates of those who have died, for minors or those who have some form of disability where there is no other legal guardian or conservator. The role works closely with the probate division of the Missouri courts. A significant chunk of of the caseload is for people with some form of disability or mental health issue in which a conservator is needed.

The one contested race is Boone County Treasurer. Republican Dustin Stanton had been appointed to the role, but failed to get a full term in the 2022 election when he was bested by Democrat Jenna Redel. This election is essentially a rematch. The county treasurer helps manages the county's financial purse. It oversees the county investments and is responsible for maintaining accurate county financial records.

County Commission

The Boone County Commission is oversight arm of all city departments, but also makes decisions based on the guidance of those county departments. The commission sets county rules and ordinances, adopts a county budget, including departmental budgets, and also has several divisions under its umbrella, such as community services, emergency management and roads and bridges, among others.

Depending on how the election pans out, the commission could remain majority Democrat controlled, or could switch to majority Republican controlled.

Southern and Northern district commissioners, Democrats Justin Aldred and Janet Thompson, respectively, are seeking reelection and are facing off against Republicans Sam Turner and Cheri Toalson Reisch respectively.

This is Turner's first stab at public office, but Toalson Reisch has served as Hallsville mayor and most recently as served as the District 44 representative in the Missouri House for the last eight years. She cannot run again in the House due to term limits. She had championed a property tax freeze for seniors approved by voters in April, but has since lampooned the Boone County Commission over how it has issued the freeze.

Aldred seeks a second four-year term on the Commission, while Thompson seeks a fourth term on the commission. Both would have to lose their races to change the the county commission to being Republican controlled as Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick also is a Democrat.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: These Boone County seats are on November ballots. Here's what they do