Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Columbia Daily Tribune

    These Boone County seats are on November ballots. Here's what they do

    By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune,

    1 days ago

    In just a couple of weeks, voters will return to the polls to make choices on who they want representing them .

    They face decisions not only for president and congressional representation, but also state level roles, including Missouri governor, other state cabinet level positions, and state legislature and roles, along with those at the county level.

    When it comes to county-level positions, what exactly are those down ballot roles? There are many decisions voters will make on down ballot races. This is what each role does, and who is on the ballot.

    Boone County court positions

    There are three elections in the Boone County courts. Two judges and the circuit clerk for Boone County. Two of the three races are contested.

    Republican Brouck Jacobs faces no opposition Nov. 5 for the Division 1 circuit judge position. He was appointed to the bench in 2017 before securing a full six-year term in 2018. Since he faces no opposition, unless someone were to mount a write-in campaign with just a couple weeks to go, he will serve a second term on the bench.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTeRt_0wGo0WSI00

    The Division 3 circuit court judgeship is the one up for grabs. Current Judge Kevin Crane is retiring .

    Republican attorney Jesus Osete seeks to don robes for the 13th judicial circuit, which is comprised of Boone and Callaway Counties. Osete has the backing of several current and former Republican leaders, including Mike Kehoe, running for Missouri Governor; State Sen. Caleb Rowden, who represents Boone County. Locally, he also is supported by Ward 2 Columbia council member Lisa Meyer, and Randy Minchew, who previously had run for Columbia Mayor, among others.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrQIM_0wGo0WSI00

    Democrat Stephanie Morrell seeks to elevate from an associate circuit position to the circuit judge position. She first was elected to the bench in 2018 and was reelected in 2022. She previously was an assistant prosecutor for Boone County, and assistant attorney general for the state of Missouri, City of Sturgeon prosecutor and adjunct professor for Columbia College. She has the backing of the Columbia police and fire department unions, the local laborer's union, retired 13th judicial circuit judges, Democratic state representatives, Boone County elected officials, among others.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JuetE_0wGo0WSI00

    There also is one administrative role up for election. This is the circuit court clerk. There is a clerk in both Boone and Callaway Counties. The court clerk's role is to manager court records, issue legal documents and financial management of the court. Democrat Sherry Terrell in Boone County is facing off against Republican Amanda D. Old for the position. Terrell was appointed to the position last year and now seeks a full term.

    County department positions

    The county has various departments which aid the day-to-day workings of the county. Those who head these department are elected positions. Four of these departments will have elections, but only one race is contested.

    As one piece of the county's law enforcement arm, Sheriff Dwayne Carey, a Democrat, is seeking a sixth term, and after fending of a primary challenge from former deputy Charles Blair, is slated to win it. He has no Republican or other party challenger. The Sheriff's department has both patrol and jail divisions. Along with department oversight, he is also in charge of the department's budget.

    Democrat Kenny Mohr seeks a second term as county assessor. He is running with out opposition. His role is responsible of maintaining lists of taxable real estate and personal property, such as vehicles or other equipment used in industrial applications. His department's assessments determines the county's tax base for levying taxes by the county and other political subdivisions. The assessment leads to the annual property tax collection by Boone County collector's department. The assessor also works in tandem with the Boone County Recorder of Deeds to ensure tax maps and property lines are kept up to date.

    Democrat Chimene Schwach seeks the county's public administrator role currently held by Sonja Boone, who is not seeking reelection. Schwach is running unopposed. The public administrator is the elected custodian and manager of estates of those who have died, for minors or those who have some form of disability where there is no other legal guardian or conservator. The role works closely with the probate division of the Missouri courts. A significant chunk of of the caseload is for people with some form of disability or mental health issue in which a conservator is needed.

    The one contested race is Boone County Treasurer. Republican Dustin Stanton had been appointed to the role, but failed to get a full term in the 2022 election when he was bested by Democrat Jenna Redel. This election is essentially a rematch. The county treasurer helps manages the county's financial purse. It oversees the county investments and is responsible for maintaining accurate county financial records.

    County Commission

    The Boone County Commission is oversight arm of all city departments, but also makes decisions based on the guidance of those county departments. The commission sets county rules and ordinances, adopts a county budget, including departmental budgets, and also has several divisions under its umbrella, such as community services, emergency management and roads and bridges, among others.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K68u9_0wGo0WSI00

    Depending on how the election pans out, the commission could remain majority Democrat controlled, or could switch to majority Republican controlled.

    Southern and Northern district commissioners, Democrats Justin Aldred and Janet Thompson, respectively, are seeking reelection and are facing off against Republicans Sam Turner and Cheri Toalson Reisch respectively.

    This is Turner's first stab at public office, but Toalson Reisch has served as Hallsville mayor and most recently as served as the District 44 representative in the Missouri House for the last eight years. She cannot run again in the House due to term limits. She had championed a property tax freeze for seniors approved by voters in April, but has since lampooned the Boone County Commission over how it has issued the freeze.

    Aldred seeks a second four-year term on the Commission, while Thompson seeks a fourth term on the commission. Both would have to lose their races to change the the county commission to being Republican controlled as Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick also is a Democrat.

    Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on X, formerly Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

    This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: These Boone County seats are on November ballots. Here's what they do

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy