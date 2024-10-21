CrimeStoppers board member plans to seek Columbia mayorship

A local business owner and member of the Columbia CrimeStoppers board wants a seat on the city council as mayor.

Blair "Murph" Murphy, is co-owner of Johnston Paint and Decorating and has served on the CrimeStoppers board since 2016. His main campaign priorities include crime prevention, public safety, and updating city infrastructure. He also wants to look at the compensation and pension plans of Columbia’s firefighters and police officers.

"I have been surprised by the types of crimes being committed in our city," he said in the announcement. "I think the average person has no idea what’s really happening on the streets of Columbia. I am excited about the opportunity to bring a fresh perspective and new leadership."

Murphy joins a growing field of candidates that includes Tanya Heath , and while currently Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe has not made an official reelection announcement, she did hold an informal signature gathering event last month to be on the April 8 ballot.

Murphy also has served in similar capacities to his role with CrimeStoppers with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Daniel Boone Little League and basketball tournaments the Sophie Cunningham Classic and the Norm Stewart Classic, the announcement noted.

