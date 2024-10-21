Council public hearings focus on affordable housing funding plans, new water well for city

It is time again for the City of Columbia to update a five-year and one-year plan on affordable housing programs.

The city receives federal Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnership Program funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. A public hearing is scheduled during Monday's city council meeting on the five-year consolidated plan, along with the fiscal year 2025 annual action plan.

The consolidated plan is necessary for the city to receive the federal funding to to be able to support affordable housing and other housing program activities. The federal appropriation is $7.35 million ($5 million in CDBG, and $2.35 million of HOME funds) to be expended over the next five years.

Continuing program goals include low or zero-interest loans in direct homebuyer assistance. There are programs on home rehabilitation and repair. There also are programs for renters or the unhoused to be able to get into housing. The funding also supports vocational training programs, infrastructure improvements and other public facilities.

A staff memo notes the Housing and Community Development Commission held a public hearing itself on the consolidate plan last month. Other work public forums and data gathering over the last year, including a community needs survey from October 2023 through February, earlier this year.

New water well

The council will also hold a public hearing on the city drilling a new well as one of the city's wells is nearing the end of its useful life. The city has 18 wells in the area of the McBaine Water Treatment Plant and the No. 10 well along Burr Oak Road is the one the city wants to close as it seeks to tap a new well in the same general area.

"Construction of the new well will provide additional reliability and pumping capacity of raw water to the McBaine Water Treatment Plant," a staff memo notes.

The current well no longer is efficiently providing a sufficient volume of water. The cost of drilling a new well, installing new pumping equipment and closing the other well is expected to cost $600,000 from water enterprise revenue funds.

Staff note that a public input input meeting in August received no negative feedback and the project page on BeHeardCoMo has no comments or questions.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on X, formerly Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Council public hearings focus on affordable housing funding plans, new water well for city