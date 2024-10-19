Here are the top performers around Boone County high school football for Week 8

Boone County high school football saw impressive performances from quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and defensive players this week. Their efforts secured rivalry wins, and one team celebrated their first victory.

Here are six top performers who headlined Boone County high school:

If any names deserve mentioning on the list, send statistics and names to Jaden Lewis at JMLewis1@gannett.com.

Six combined TDs by Harrisburg's Caleb Sager and Trace Combs propel Bulldogs to another 40+ Point Victory

Caleb Sager and Trace Combs once again shined for Harrisburg as the team defeated Fayette, 46-14. Against the Falcons, Combs ran for scores of 80 yards while taking in two more from 11 yards out each. The more electrifying play by Combs came through the air as the lefty launched a 96-yard score to Bryce Ott making it a 16-0 ballgame. Combs also recorded an interception in the fourth quarter.

As for Sager, he opened up the scoring with a 44-yard score. After Harrisburg went up 30-14, he added two more rushing scores of 11 and 55 yards.

Chris Brown and Terrance Luther lead Battle to first victory of 2024 Season with balanced performance

Friday night was a special night for Battle. For the first time since Oct. 13, 2023, it came away victorious, beating Jefferson City, 29-14. The Jays were also the most recent team the Spartans have defeated.

Senior running back Chris Brown scored twice for Battle. He's been one of the key players for the squad, playing both the starting running back and linebacker positions. With time ticking down in the contest and the Spartans leading 26-14, junior Terrance Luther intercepted a Jefferson City pass and took it to the house for a pick six and sealing a victory.

Derrick Young and Devin Holt, Rock Bridge: Early scores help build a big lead for Rock Bridge over Hickman

Friday featured the most points scored by a team in the Hickman-Rock Bridge series as the Bruins defeated the Kewpies, 58-7. Senior running back Derrick Young rushed the ball just nine times, but picked up 117 yards and a score. This included a 84-yard burst in the first quarter. Devin Holt hauled in three receptions, two of them went for scores of 25 and 30 yards.

