    • Columbia Daily Tribune

    How former MU professor Scott Cairns' poetry reaches out to the Greeks — and every reader

    By Aarik Danielsen, Columbia Daily Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gafTt_0wDOGejw00

    Any spark which ignites, becomes a song, a painting, a perfect sentence, needs air to flourish — to exist at all.

    Scott Cairns has kindled the warm, baritone fires of poetry for decades; and in his newest collection, the former longtime University of Missouri professor more explicitly honors the air.

    "Virtually every work written over the centuries has been to some degree a responsive text, something of an epistolary response to what the writer beholds—the landscape, the heavens, or—as in most cases—another prior text, " Cairns writes in the introduction to "Correspondence with My Greeks" (Slant Books).

    The poems which follow, spilling forth in faithful and joyful response, particularly acknowledge the Greek writers who showed Cairns how to "covet such elegance, and that in doing so I might find a way out of the cramped spaces of my own mind and my own experience."

    To know Cairns is to know the call of Greece, a country of his own across the ocean. He weaves its language and orthodoxy seamlessly, never casually, through everyday dispatches and, as his introduction notes, he travels there at least annually.

    Calling Greece a character in these poems would actually be deficient; its pull — and the manner of its poets — is the very air.

    Letting Greece have its say

    Still, Greece attends — or becomes a means to Cairns' own attending — the text's early pages.

    "When I arrived at last I said aloud / at last, I have arrived, " Cairns writes, offering a soulful bit of wordplay in the opening lines of "The City," a testimony from inside a spiritual homecoming.

    "The Democratic State" questions our own union while gazing back upon the cornerstone cultures of history and progress. A sort of disoriented despair gives way to the slow crawl of progress in these verses.

    "That things in the democratic state are not as they should be / is without question, and while—despite the plethora / of numbskulls and dipshits—the roads continue / to be paved, the bridges in turn replaced or refurbished," Cairns writes.

    Counting up our self-inflicted curses, he still lands somewhere near faith — or at least the momentum of placing one foot before the other: "Regardless, if without much hope or cheer, we do proceed."

    These poems trace pilgrimages ("In The Year 2023, Pascha") and consider the pull of ancient rivers toward well-considered and thus well-lived lives ("Vision"). Yet Cairns' reverence for the Greeks, ever-true, never bends beyond its right shape, toward some sort of idealism or idolatry.

    No one civilization — by implication, this includes ancient and modern Greece — fulfills the aims of human history, the poet notes. To believe otherwise actually dishonors that time and place, rejecting its call toward the twinned progress of wisdom and kindness.

    "Thank The God that our eventualities are not / determined by our culture's—by any / culture's—speculations," Cairns writes in "A Glimpse."

    The poem concludes with a gesture toward the good carried by past, present and future: "Thank The God that an impulse / favoring superabundance appears to hold / hegemony over the demons of deprivation."

    A poet's progress

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fL1zM_0wDOGejw00

    The shaping and reshaping potential of rivers and city squares, of philosophies and ancient mysteries suspended in the atmosphere, resonate through poems that exhibit a sort of pilgrim's progress. These verses show how we might bend toward the communion found whenever our lives resemble prayers.

    "Our Habitual 'Lord Have Mercy'" begins with one of the definitive Cairns lines of divine address:

    "Tonight, you appear to have recollected, Lord, / the rain-whipped evening when you chose to devise / of our laughable nostalgia for lost time / a somewhat more poignant experience—a sharp / pain near the heart that startled us into taking / a suddenly deep breath."

    Elsewhere he offers a prayer to a "Covert Moment, You"; lines out "Another Creed" (which includes this dogma: "I believe in an array of beautiful men and women / who might yet surprise themselves"); and somehow sums the life of travel, setback and witness in "No Saint."

    Eternity's pull, written down

    Mortality and, more than this, eternity exerts its pull throughout "Correspondence."

    A poem like "Exhumation" sifts the human and earthly dust which touch one another in a life cycle ("From the earth, into the earth, comprised of earth ..."). While "Had My Efforts Proved Effectual" reaches back both in reclamation — to touch parents and hours long departed — and a deep realism about how memories fade.

    Poems like "Late Apprehension" and "The Desolate" fulfill their titles, examining how we're always leaving and what will be left. In these works, and throughout, Cairns performs less sentimentality about life and its end than most, offering something better: a true and persistent tenderness.

    "This House, Et Cetera" forms a litany of quiet blessings and those to come: beloved dogs, consoling houses, voices carried on air, the way we ourselves remain present after death. Cairns writes:

    "When I must also / be severed from this house, my dogs, / my beloved wife and children, when I / must acquiesce to my becoming / something else and elsewhere, may / those who love this house abide / desirous of a daily visit, either / accompanied by wind or in / the stillness of our chapel."

    More than any wisdom, originated or inherited, the poet leaves us with impressions of the beauty that makes our lives worth the trouble. Perhaps more than any other selection, the opening of "Where Now?" staggers with its glorious remedy.

    "The patience of the night sustains me," Cairns writes. "Remaining / awake, remaining watchful, I observe a startling / clarity in the night, its darkness of late having become / oddly powerless to keep the invisible invisible."

    "Correspondence with My Greeks" is, undoubtedly, another gem in a canon of precious poetic matter. Cairns reveals himself as a man and artist seeking spiritual, physical and social integration — and stumbling into it quite often. Underlying, though rarely underlined, is the idea that by reading Cairns, his words become our air, something to breathe in and out as correspondence.

    "Heres hoping that my responses will serve to provoke further response in kind," he writes in the last line of his introduction. May it be so.

    Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. He's on Twitter/X @aarikdanielsen.

    This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: How former MU professor Scott Cairns' poetry reaches out to the Greeks — and every reader

