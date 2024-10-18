Open in App
    Columbia restaurants focused on fixing violations in week of inspections

    By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vZ8B_0wBvahTK00

    Columbia restaurants were focused on addressing violations during inspections within the last week.

    There were more reinspections where restaurants had fixed issues than routine inspections where new violations were found.

    Routine inspections happen two to three times per year based on priority and location of Columbia restaurants, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services previously has said. Follow-up inspections happen if a critical violation is found. Restaurants usually can correct noncritical violations by the next routine inspection. Reports are from Oct. 8 through Monday, unless otherwise noted.

    Fixing issues

    Employees at La Terraza Mexican Grill, 1412 Forum Blvd. are now changing gloves and washing hands in between tasks. Date marks controls now are in place as of Oct. 9 on potentially hazardous items. Hot water and a hand drying method now are available at a hand washing sink.

    Cracker Barrel, 3304 Clark Lane, and its walk-in cooler was holding the temps at or below 41 degrees Fahrenheit during a reinspection Oct. 10 after it was serviced. The cooler was at 43 degrees during the Oct. 8 routine inspection. A soiled ice machine also was clean.

    An inspector received confirmation Oct. 11 from Dive Bar, 1116 Business Loop 70 E., that sanitizer concentration test strips were purchased.

    Tortilleria El Patrón, 711 Vandiver Drive Suite H, had a hand drying method in place Oct. 11 at a hand washing sink and a lid on a trash can in the unisex employee bathroom following the Oct. 8 routine inspection.

    The soiled ice machine was clean Oct. 11 at Southside Pizza and Pub, 3908 S. Peachtree Drive Suite H.

    Jimmy's Family Steakhouse management had walk-in cooler shelves replaced by Oct. 11 after organic growths were found on them during the Oct. 7 routine inspection. Food also was no longer stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer.

    An inspector received confirmation Oct. 11 from Como Arepas – Aroma Coffeehouse, 1009 N. Providence Road, that sanitizer concentration test strips were purchased.

    McDonald's, 3206 Clark Lane, employees now all have food handler cards as of Monday. The drive-thru soda machine ice chute and dispenser nozzles now are clean, sanitizer concentration test strips were bought, soiled ceiling tiles in the lobby were replaced and a hand drying method also was available at a hand washing sink.

    Labeling, storage issue at donut shop

    Ellianna's Donut Shop, 2004 W. Worley Street, needs to add date labels to potentially hazardous ready-to-eat items by Oct. 23 following a routine inspection Oct. 10.

    The shop is again displaying maple bacon and sausage kolaches at room temperature. Cooked bacon and sausages are considered potentially hazardous, so should be stored at or below 41 degrees or at or above 135 degrees for food safety. Otherwise any potentially hazardous food items at room temperature must be discarded after four hours. The shop has until Oct. 23 to address.

    There still are unshielded light bulbs in a food preparation area. The shop has until Oct. 23 to address.

    Those were considered critical. Noncritically, the shop needs to remove caulking around the three compartment ink, clean up and build up and replace the caulking by February.

    Other inspections

    Thai Express, 308 S. Ninth St., can clean dust buildup on ceiling vents and tiles and address excessive ice buildup in several freezers by January following an Oct. 8 inspection.

    There were no noted violations at KFC, 2004 W. Worley St. on Oct. 10, but the inspector did note that short staffing may end up leading to complaints at this and the Clark Lane KFC locations.

    Crazy Good Burritos, 815 Business Loop 70 E. was not open Oct. 11 during its posted hours, so an inspector was unable to do the inspection.

    Previously: Columbia steakhouse staff member learns proper hand washing method after inspection

    Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on X, formerly Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

    This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia restaurants focused on fixing violations in week of inspections

