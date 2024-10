Columbia Public Library's write-in, authors open house events promote local literature

The connection between writers and libraries seems, well, pretty clear. But Columbia Public Library will deepen and widen that relationship with a pair of early-November events.

On Friday, Nov. 1, the library will host a write-in. The event is perfect for kicking off National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) or another creative project. "You'll be among fellow writers and have a chance to get a lot of creative work done," in the third-floor reading room, the library promises.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., and pizza will be provided. Attendees should arrive no later than 6:15 for this after-hours session, the library notes .

A day later, on Nov. 2, the library will host its annual local authors open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local writers in varied styles and genres will be available to talk creative shop and sell and/or sign books. Among the many authors set to appear: Ibtisam Barakat, Walter Bargen, Marlene Lee, Stephen Paul Sayers and Steve Wiegenstein.

See the full list of participating writers on the library's website.

